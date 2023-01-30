Read full article on original website
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
ELON University
Deep roots: Elon faculty share their experiences as Elon students
The connections alumni have with their alma mater are deep-rooted, and those roots can be hard to sever. Many find themselves drawn back to their alma maters for many reasons, and some never leave in the first place. Four Elon alumni who are now Elon professors describe their journeys to...
ELON University
Black History Month kickoff focuses on community and celebration
When Sivuan Scott ’23 began the Black History Month Kickoff with a powerful rendition of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the tone for the event was set. As Scott sang the last line of the first verse, “Let us march on till victory...
ELON University
The Princeton Review lists Elon MBA program among best in the country
The Princeton Review has ranked the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business as one of the best business schools in the country for 2023 based upon the quality of its on-campus MBA program. The Princeton Review’s annual guide of top graduate business programs draws data from surveys of thousands...
ELON University
Writing Across the University to host several writing boot camps through spring semester
Elon University’s Writing Across the University is hosting several Writing Boot Camps through the spring semester. They are designed to encourage faculty and staff to devote regular, uninterrupted time to their writing and they’re a great way to launch or make progress on personal or professional writing projects.
ELON University
Rena Zito publishes criminology textbook
Rena Zito, associate professor of sociology, authored “Engaged Criminology: An Introduction,” an active-learning textbook for undergraduate criminology students. Published by SAGE, the official publisher of the American Sociological Association, “Engaged Criminology” welcomes students into the sociological study of crime with a conversational tone, real-life examples and storytelling, and hands-on activities that get students doing criminology. Instead of bludgeoning students with encyclopedic coverage of every possible topic in criminology, “Engaged Criminology” focuses on the most important topics, concepts and theories with which an undergraduate student of criminology should be familiar.
ELON University
Center for Engaged Learning Student Scholar applications due March 24
The Center for Engaged Learning (CEL) invites applications from current Elon University first-year students for a three-year (Summer 2023 – Spring 2026) research collaboration on Mentoring Meaningful Learning Experiences. Accepted CEL Student Scholars will collaborate with three Elon University faculty – Dr. Sabrina Thurman, Dr. Takudzwa “Titch” Madzima, and Dr. Jessie L. Moore – and Dr. Ashley Finley, Vice President of Research and Senior Advisor to the President for the American Association of Colleges and Universities, to lead international, multi-institutional research on this engaged learning topic.
ELON University
wInterfaith to explore the intersections of faith and justice during February
The Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life at Elon provides many opportunities for students and faculty to engage and practice their religious and spiritual beliefs in a community that promotes inclusivity. This year, the center is hosting its annual wInterfaith series to connect the campus community at large and discuss different the practices and values of different faith traditions.
