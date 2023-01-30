Rena Zito, associate professor of sociology, authored “Engaged Criminology: An Introduction,” an active-learning textbook for undergraduate criminology students. Published by SAGE, the official publisher of the American Sociological Association, “Engaged Criminology” welcomes students into the sociological study of crime with a conversational tone, real-life examples and storytelling, and hands-on activities that get students doing criminology. Instead of bludgeoning students with encyclopedic coverage of every possible topic in criminology, “Engaged Criminology” focuses on the most important topics, concepts and theories with which an undergraduate student of criminology should be familiar.

