Elon, NC

ELON University

The Princeton Review lists Elon MBA program among best in the country

The Princeton Review has ranked the Martha and Spencer Love School of Business as one of the best business schools in the country for 2023 based upon the quality of its on-campus MBA program. The Princeton Review’s annual guide of top graduate business programs draws data from surveys of thousands...
ELON University

Center for Engaged Learning Student Scholar applications due March 24

The Center for Engaged Learning (CEL) invites applications from current Elon University first-year students for a three-year (Summer 2023 – Spring 2026) research collaboration on Mentoring Meaningful Learning Experiences. Accepted CEL Student Scholars will collaborate with three Elon University faculty – Dr. Sabrina Thurman, Dr. Takudzwa “Titch” Madzima, and Dr. Jessie L. Moore – and Dr. Ashley Finley, Vice President of Research and Senior Advisor to the President for the American Association of Colleges and Universities, to lead international, multi-institutional research on this engaged learning topic.
ELON University

Black History Month kickoff focuses on community and celebration

When Sivuan Scott ’23 began the Black History Month Kickoff with a powerful rendition of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the tone for the event was set. As Scott sang the last line of the first verse, “Let us march on till victory...
ELON, NC

