Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and WrestlingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
Related
WAAY-TV
Madison, Huntsville agencies respond to fuel spill that flowed into pond near Hexagon
Cleanup crews were still on the scene of a fuel spill Thursday afternoon that had mixed with rainwater to flow into a nearby pond. Madison Fire & Rescue said its crews were called out for a possible chemical spill just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Intergraph Way. It was determined the chemical in question was diesel fuel that had leaked from an external tank at a business on Lime Quarry Road and ended up in the pond by Hexagon.
WAAY-TV
Constituents sticking with arrested Huntsville City Council member
Council member Devyn Keith was arrested for shoplifting Thursday. He issued an apology on Friday. 'He's innocent until proven guilty': District 1 stands with Huntsville city councilman after arrest. Councilman Devyn Keith admits he left the store after failing to pay for a $20 pair of headphones during self-checkout.
WAAY-TV
Historic building destroyed by fire in Mentone
The historic Hitching Post, a century-old building in downtown Mentone, was destroyed by a fire Thursday night. DeKalb County Fire & Rescue, along with neighboring volunteer fire departments, began battling the fire about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Since the building is made of pine wood, firefighters said it made it tough...
WAAY-TV
'I just couldn't believe it': Mentone community devastated by loss of historic building in fire
An iconic DeKalb County building burned down to the ground late Thursday night. The Hitching Post, off Alabama 117 in Mentone, was considered the crown jewel of the small town. For more than a century, residents and visitors alike had stopped to shop, dance and mingle at the historic location.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police respond to multiple wrecks on I-565 due to icy conditions
Huntsville Police responded to multiple 'minor' wrecks Friday morning on 1-565 between Mooresville and Greenbrier Road. Police said the overpasses in that stretch had icy spots which likely caused the wrecks. It caused traffic to stretch all the way into Decatur. The Alabama Department of Transportation crews salted the highway.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith: I 'failed to pay for' headphones, leading to arrest
Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith released this statement Friday morning:. "Yesterday, after purchasing items at the self-checkout at Walmart, I left the store with a ($20) pair of headphones in my cart that I failed to pay for. I respect the professionalism of the Walmart staff and law enforcement officers involved with this matter.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead in wreck that temporarily shut down Morgan County highway
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one death related to the crash. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the victim is a 73-year-old Decatur resident. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that agencies are responding to a wreck with injury on Highway 157 at Danville Road. The...
tourcounsel.com
Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama
Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Utilities worker injured by shock while on the job
A Huntsville Utilities worker was taken to the hospital after being shocked while on the job Thursday morning, police said. This happened on Garth Road about 9 a.m. Friday. Huntsville Police said the worker's injuries were not life-threatening.
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 injured in major I-565 crash involving tractor-trailer, motorcycle
UPDATE: Madison Police confirmed one injury related to the crash. Police said a tractor-trailer and motorcycle collided, and the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment. ----- From earlier:. The Alabama Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect major traffic delays on Interstate 565 in the area of...
WAAY-TV
'He's innocent until proven guilty': District 1 stands with Huntsville city councilman after arrest
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith will have to face a municipal judge from Athens after all Huntsville municipal judges recused themselves from the case following his arrest Thursday. Huntsville police say Keith was caught shoplifting at the Walmart on University Drive. On Friday, Keith released a statement in which he...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 person killed, 2 hurt in Morgan County crash
One person was killed and two injured in a Friday morning crash in Morgan County. Wanda M. Harbison, 73, of Addison was killed when the 2002 Ford Escape she was in was struck by a truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The driver of the Ford and another...
WAAY-TV
Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee hosts meeting on traffic stops
Madison Police Citizen’s Advisory Committee met Tuesday evening. About 15 to 20 community members showed up, able to speak directly with Madison Police about traffic stops and other concerns or issues they might have. "We're here to help build that bridge," Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee Chair Marc Highsmith...
Village Living
Mountain Brook residents complain about lengthy multimillion-dollar house construction
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
WAAY-TV
Black History Month: The Historic Lowry House
This Black History Month, two individuals often celebrated as a Huntsville historian and a proud preservationist are going the extra mile to shine a light on a special place in the Rocket City. It’s a place where people of African descent sought safety as they escaped the bondage of slavery.
WAAY-TV
Coroner: Madison County mother dead ‘several weeks’ before body found
The murder of a Madison County mother happened weeks before her body was found. Jennifer Lepore’s death from blunt force injuries has been ruled a homicide, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said in a statement to WAAY. “Based on the presently known circumstances and postmortem examination, her death...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead in Marshall County wreck that temporarily blocked Alabama 75
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has confirmed a male driver died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that temporarily blocked part of Alabama 75. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the crash happened about 1:55 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 75 with Horton-Nixon Chapel Road in Horton.
Comments / 1