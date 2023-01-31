Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs.

The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway.

The elderly driver, the pickup's only occupant, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to PMC in Pocatello.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to survive, authorities said.

The impact of the freight train threw the pickup about 30 feet from the tracks and the man had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicle by emergency responders.

Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff’s deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Pocatello Fire Department paramedics and Lava Hot Springs Ambulance responded to the incident.

The Symons Road railroad crossing remained blocked by the freight train for over an hour following the collision.