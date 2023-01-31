ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lava Hot Springs, ID

Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs

By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPE7B_0kWiMivZ00

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs.

The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway.

The elderly driver, the pickup's only occupant, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to PMC in Pocatello.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to survive, authorities said.

The impact of the freight train threw the pickup about 30 feet from the tracks and the man had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicle by emergency responders.

Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff’s deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Pocatello Fire Department paramedics and Lava Hot Springs Ambulance responded to the incident.

The Symons Road railroad crossing remained blocked by the freight train for over an hour following the collision.

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater

AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
AMMON, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’

TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Second man allegedly involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged

POCATELLO — A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing incident that occurred in Pocatello in December. Kevin Ward Call, 36, was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, Pocatello police responded to a shooting in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project

POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Several people displaced after house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Several people were displaced following a house fire in Idaho Falls Sunday night. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters and the Idaho Falls Police Department responded to the fire just before 7 p.m. on Falls Drive. A call came in from one of the occupants saying the basement was on fire and two people were still inside the home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy