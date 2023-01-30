Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft-turned-robbery at Y; three reader reports
THEFT-TURNED-ROBBERY: Thanks for the tips/questions about police at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle around 5:30 pm. Officers were gone by the time we got there, but this was dispatched as a theft-turned-robbery – dispatch told officers that someone was trying to steal from lockers, and when confronted, pulled a knife and made threats. Description given over police radio: Unknown (race) male, 30s, 5’10”, medium to heavy build, black backpack, black sweatpants, dark Jordans (shoes) with orange highlights. No injuries, the Y staff told us. SPD incident # is 23-028726.
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Stolen Subaru found; owner wants you to know where, and what was in it
On Monday morning, we published Scott‘s report about his stolen Subaru. Tonight, he says it’s been found, and he has advice for others:. This car was recovered. Police notified me of the location at 8th Ave SW & SW Trenton, next to Westcrest Park. It had a lock between the clutch and steering wheel as if the thief intended to return and continue driving it. The lock had wear that makes me believe this isn’t the first time it has been used. The ignition and door locks were undamaged. Please let others know, if their car is stolen, to look around Westcrest Park area, I did not do that when I looked for this car.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: February’s first morning
Some sun is expected again today, high in the upper 40s. (Tuesday’s high was 41, eight degrees below normal for that date.) –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We’re checking this week on how the bus repairs are going.)
Design Review x 2, theater, comedy, more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Brant at Constellation Park, photographed by Cindy Roberts) If you haven’t already checked our calendar, here’s what’s ahead for the rest of today/tonight:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am. WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last morning of January
Mostly cloudy, high in the low 40s. (Monday’s high was 39, ten degrees below normal for that date.) 7:55 AM: Snow flurries!. –Metro is on its regular schedule, still with fewer buses and fewer drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.
THURSDAY: New chapter for West Seattle’s Silent Book Club – six venues!
They call themselves the Silent Book Club – but they’re a roaring success. Last month almost 200 readers gathered in five West Seattle locations on Silent Book Club night – just to sit and read for an hour, followed by an optional chat time if you want to. “The ideal introvert happy hour” is how organizers describe it. Tomorrow’s the next Silent Book Club West Seattle night, and this time they’re meeting in six locations:
West Seattle’s Cettolin House to be considered for landmark status
(Photo from landmark-nomination packet) Back in October, you might have seen West Seattle journalist and historian Clay Eals‘ “Now & Then” Seattle Times column about the Cettolin House in West Seattle. Now it’s going before the city Landmarks Preservation Board for consideration of proposed landmark status. The stucco-clad house – potentially in the path of the light-rail line – was built by Italian-immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and ’30s. Here’s the official notice; below is the city announcement sent this morning:
Here’s the list for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Mount Rainier, photographed Monday by David Hutchinson) Here’s the list of possibilities for the rest of your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political-advocacy group meets at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays...
VACCINATION: Flu, COVID shot clinic in West Seattle on Sunday
The Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) is hosting another community vaccination clinic this Sunday – here’s the announcement:. All approved COVID vaccines for 6-months+ olds! Pediatric (starting at 6 months) and adult flu vaccines, but no high-dose geriatric flu vaccines available. Preregistration encouraged: tinyurl.com/2p8yz32m. We...
SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747
GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Steve Rice February...
BIZNOTE: The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy confirms it’s closing
West Seattle’s longest-running bakery is about to end its storied run. A few readers told us in recent days that they’d heard The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was planning to close – we’ve been working to confirm it, and today bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo‘s daughter Anna Alonzo confirmed it to us shortly before she made this public announcement:
FOLLOWUP: Local legislators co-sponsor two bills to keep boats further away from endangered orcas
(November 2022 photo via Twitter, by @i8ipod) Two bills to keep boats further away from endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales are making their way through the State Legislature, with West Seattle legislators among the co-sponsors. The bills both seek to keep boats further away from the endangered orcas, as recommended by a state report noted here last month. The State Senate version, SB 5371 – with co-sponsors including 34th District Sen. Joe Nguyen of West Seattle – got a hearing today in Olympia, before the Senate Water, Natural Resources, and Parks Committee. Here’s video via TVW (when you click “play” it’ll start with the orca bill, an hour in):
CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School girls bowling today in state championships
Congratulations to the West Seattle High School girls-varsity bowling team – after winning their fourth consecutive Metro League championship last weekend, they are bowling in the state-championship tournament starting today in Tukwila. (Thanks for the tips!) Here’s who’s in the tournament:. State roster:. Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler. Malia Barker.
ELECTION 2023: County Council might decide Tuesday on whether to send $1.25 billion behavioral-health levy to voters (update: they will)
*Create five new regional crisis care centers: Distributed geographically across the county, the centers would provide walk-in access and the potential for short-term stays to help people stabilize, depending on needs, with one center specifically serving youth. *Preserve and restore the dramatic loss of residential treatment beds: In 2018, 355...
FOLLOWUP: What’s next for The Original Bakery’s Fauntleroy space
Since the Alonzo family announced Tuesday that they will close The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy later this month after almost half a century of owning and operating it, legions of fans have voiced their sorrow. Some also wondered what will happen with the space at 9253 45th SW, which the Alonzos’ announcement said would be taken over by the owner of CHOW Foods, which operates Endolyne Joe’s next door. We reached Peter Levy by email – here’s what he told us:
Remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva, 1949-2023
Family and friends are remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva and sharing this with the community:. Jane Kennedy Leyva passed away January 31, 2023, with her daughters Lisann and Jen present in loving support. Jane was a pioneer for Title IX sports. She played softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. She was accepted...
CONGRATULATIONS! Five West Seattle High School athletes sign college commitments
Five West Seattle High School athletes are signing college commitments, and four joined in a ceremony in the WSHS Commons this afternoon – the fifth was off with teammates competing for the state championship. From left above are Elijah Brady, who’ll play football at the University of Montana; Mason Kallinger, going to Midland University for football; Owen Earls, headed to Columbia Basin College for baseball, and Alli Bennett, who’ll play soccer at Long Island University. Also committing but unable to participate in the ceremony was Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler, who will bowl for William Woods University; today and tomorrow she’s in Tukwila, bowling for WSHS at the 3A State Championships.
