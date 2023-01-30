Read full article on original website
Obituary for Richard Talbot White of Pinehurst
Richard “Dick” Talbot White died peacefully at home in Pinehurst, NC, on January 30, 2023. Born February 11,1933, Dad spent his childhood in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, beginning a long standing love and devotion to the Cincinnati Reds. A lifelong athlete, he played football, baseball and ran track in high school, took up tennis and eventually settled on playing golf for most of his adult life. His love of golf inspired travel to Ireland twice and his golfing memorabilia decorated every home he lived in.
Obituary for Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup of Vass
Angela Marie Hinesley Jessup, age 57, of Vass, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Angela was born September 1, 1965 to the late Dorothy Marie Howard and Randall Dockery Hinesley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Hinesley.
Harbor Freight opens in Aberdeen
Harbor Freight Tools opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday for a soft opening to the public. The store will officially celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 18. The store is located at 1379 N Sandhills Blvd in the Town and Country shopping center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Southern Pines Chipotle opening Feb. 2
A much-anticipated addition to the Moore County restaurant scene will soon be opening its doors after a long wait, with the grand opening of the new Chipotle on Thursday, Feb. 2. The new location, situated on Highway 15-501 in Southern Pines, has been under construction for several months and is finally ready to open for business and welcoming diners of the Sandhills.
Pinehurst Saint Patrick’s Day Parade March 11
The Village of Pinehurst will flood the streets with Irish spirit during the annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Festive parade entries and Irish cheer are in store for those who attend. The parade will begin at 10:00 am sharp. It is free to participate in the parade; entries are being accepted from nonprofits, businesses, civic groups, churches and families. Decorate your golf cart, car, or float and join us for the celebration. Parade entry forms can be downloaded HERE or picked up at the Cannon Park Community Center! All parade applications are due by Friday, February 24.
T-bone crash injures one
A two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon shut down a road and sent one driver to the hospital. The T-bone accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Cypress Church Road at the intersection of Atkins Road just outside of Vass. According to authorities on scene, a Subaru Forester was stopped at the intersection...
Police pursuit ends in foot chase
A police pursuit ended in a foot chase, with the suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to display a registration plate. The Montgomery County driver fled the scene on Bensalem Church Road outside of Robbins. “Deputies pursued...
United Way taps unmet needs from power outage
United Way of Moore County recently helped the community during the power outage in December. “One of the tasks for United Way is finding out what unmet needs are in the community, and that’s what we did with the latest project we undertook,” comments United Way of Moore County President, Linda Pearson. “In partnership with Lowe’s Foods and thanks to a grant from Duke Energy Foundation, we were able to help a number of local child care centers in the county. Our mission with this project was to help with food cost recovery for those centers who lost food due to the power outage that impacted a large segment of Moore County back in December.”
Meet Stefen
Stefen is a bulldog mix who is 8 weeks old and is looking for a new family. He is currently at Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services in Carthage. The adoption fee is $85. This includes initial vaccinations (including Bordetella, DHPP & Rabies), microchip, spay/neuter, fecal with appropriate deworming, heartworm test (if over 6 months of age) and initial heartworm & flea/tick prevention.
Crews called to head-on collision
Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision outside of Vass on Wednesday morning. The three-vehicle wreck occurred on Lobelia Road near Morrison Bridge Road around 6:30 a.m. Crains Creek Fire Department, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were called to provide assistance and...
