United Way of Moore County recently helped the community during the power outage in December. “One of the tasks for United Way is finding out what unmet needs are in the community, and that’s what we did with the latest project we undertook,” comments United Way of Moore County President, Linda Pearson. “In partnership with Lowe’s Foods and thanks to a grant from Duke Energy Foundation, we were able to help a number of local child care centers in the county. Our mission with this project was to help with food cost recovery for those centers who lost food due to the power outage that impacted a large segment of Moore County back in December.”

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO