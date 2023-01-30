ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida

Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Trophy Fish, a seafood hotspot, nears opening in Seminole Heights

Trophy Fish is one of the top seafood spots in St. Pete. The restaurant announced that it would take over the old Bodega space (5901 N Florida Ave) for its second location in Seminole Heights back in 2022. Trophy Fish is renowned for its oysters, grouper sandwich, and inventive tropical cocktails, in addition to a lively array of visiting musicians. This is unlike any seafood spot you’ve ever visited — seriously the shrimp burger is one of my favorite meals in the entire Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country

Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
TAMPA, FL
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridanationalnews.com

Raising Canes Opens Clearwater Location to Rave Reviews

CLEARWATER, Fla. (FNN) – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for the grand opening of Raising Canes, the latest chicken hot spot in the Tampa Bay area. Raising Canes, which was founded in Louisiana, dubbed Clearwater as their first Florida location and fans delivered a warm welcome for the chain that proudly proclaims, “we serve only the most crave-able chicken finger meals, it’s our one love.”
CLEARWATER, FL
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL

