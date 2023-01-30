Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her babycreteTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Bay News 9
Rays hope to finalize St. Pete stadium deal as soon as possible
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays only have four years before their current use agreement at Tropicana Field expires and need to finalize a deal for a new ballpark in St. Petersburg over the next 12 months, according to Rays President Brian Auld. "The use agreement and the timing...
fox13news.com
‘Prepared to negotiate’: Hillsborough unfazed after St. Pete chooses Rays redevelopment plans for Tropicana
TAMPA, Fla. - Negotiators trying to bring a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays to Hillsborough County say they are unfazed by Monday's announcement that St. Petersburg chose the team's proposed plan for redeveloping the Tropicana Field location. "Their attendance would be much higher, and the revenue generated would be...
Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment
The Rays unveiled plans for a new ballpark that will be built near the current one as well as plans for a massive redevelopment project that includes affordable housing, office space and retail.
St. Pete mayor chooses Hines & Tampa Bay Rays for Tropicana redevelopment
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced on Monday that he chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
businessobserverfl.com
Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida
Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
thatssotampa.com
Trophy Fish, a seafood hotspot, nears opening in Seminole Heights
Trophy Fish is one of the top seafood spots in St. Pete. The restaurant announced that it would take over the old Bodega space (5901 N Florida Ave) for its second location in Seminole Heights back in 2022. Trophy Fish is renowned for its oysters, grouper sandwich, and inventive tropical cocktails, in addition to a lively array of visiting musicians. This is unlike any seafood spot you’ve ever visited — seriously the shrimp burger is one of my favorite meals in the entire Tampa Bay region.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country
Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
Tampa Riverwalk in running to be the best in America
If you've been to downtown Tampa, you've likely been familiar with the city's signature riverwalk.
Tampa man wins $1M from Publix Powerball ticket
A Tampa man is $1 million richer after he stopped at a Publix supermarket to pick up a Powerball lottery ticket.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
floridanationalnews.com
Raising Canes Opens Clearwater Location to Rave Reviews
CLEARWATER, Fla. (FNN) – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for the grand opening of Raising Canes, the latest chicken hot spot in the Tampa Bay area. Raising Canes, which was founded in Louisiana, dubbed Clearwater as their first Florida location and fans delivered a warm welcome for the chain that proudly proclaims, “we serve only the most crave-able chicken finger meals, it’s our one love.”
Tampa among most expensive drinking cities in US, study says
If you'll planning a night out, you'll have to factor in the cost of drinks, food and sometimes even an Uber or Lyft. If you want to go out in Tampa, expect these things to be even more pricey.
Family seeks answers after Tampa mother found dead on street near neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa mother was found dead and her family is exclusively talked to 10 Tampa Bay Tuesday night. The family of Alana Sims, a 22-year-old single mother, said she was found dead by police Monday night around 10 p.m. Tampa police received a call in reference...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
businessobserverfl.com
Noted entrepreneur replaces former Roy’s in Sarasota with French cuisine
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Dr., across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
