Gordonsville, TN

crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND

On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm

18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
OLD HICKORY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN LEAVES SCENE OF PARKING LOT ACCIDENT WITHOUT HIS FRONT BUMPER

To arrival the caller stated that a white Honda Civic that was involved in the accident was leaving the scene and was traveling South on Hwy 127. Upon arrival the officer observed a blue Ford that was involved in the accident along with a white front bumper left at the scene that matched a Honda that the caller said that left.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea

Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
NASHVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

GSMNP: Greenbrier area to be closed to all use Feb. 13

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed to all use starting February 13. The closure will allow contractors to repair road damage and replace washed out culverts caused by significant rainfall in July 2022. Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023, weather depending.
GREENBRIER, TN
Sumner County Source

Gallatin Police Looking for a 2008 Black Dodge Avenger Involved in a Hit and Run

From Gallatin Police Department 1-29-2023: Case #: 23-00491 UPDATE: The vehicle and driver have been identified. Please BOLO for this black 2008 Dodge Avenger. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run on the early morning of 01/29/2023. The vehicle should be missing the passenger side headlight along with a missing hub cap. If […] The post Gallatin Police Looking for a 2008 Black Dodge Avenger Involved in a Hit and Run appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN

