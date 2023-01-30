ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Pillen plan to shift valuation of ag land gets static, even from farm groups

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to relieve property taxes paid by farmers and ranches got a rough reception Friday, even from some farm groups. The head of the state’s largest agriculture group, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said Pillen’s plan to shift the valuation method from being based on recent sales of land to its production capability — as is done in Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas — needs more work to avoid increasing taxes.
Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide

Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol

LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects fetal cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
Millard South enters the Nebraska state dual tournament as heavy favorite in Class A

Looking for a little championship drama at Saturday’s state dual tournament?. Two of the four brackets at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds will lean heavily towards a defending champion — Millard South in Class A, Aquinas in Class D — that made it look easy a year ago. A third field has a familiar face back in a familiar place as Broken Bow returns to the Class C tourney for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and ’18.
10 states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage

DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
School officials say governor’s revenue cap would harm education, efforts to fill staff vacancies

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to further restrict spending by local school boards ran into opposition and concerns Wednesday from school district representatives. During a public hearing on Legislative Bill 589, education representatives, including Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, said his plan would take away local control of local education, place an “arbitrary” cap on school spending at a time when inflation is 7% and would hamstring districts from raising wages to address a shortage of teachers and other staff.
Julie Geiser: Light goose conservation order season begins

Efforts to control the light goose population continues with the light goose conservation order, which begins Feb. 10. The dates for the conservation order are Feb. 10 to April 15 in the East Zone and the Rainwater Basin and Feb. 10 to April 5 in the West Zone. White and...
NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-three) (two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. 07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny...
Lincoln police seek special prosecutor to check GOP headquarters probe

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking that a special prosecutor take a second look at the evidence after its officers concluded no crime was committed during an alleged break-in last summer at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Police started notifying people of the department’s request this week....
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (four, zero, nine) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
