Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Pillen plan to shift valuation of ag land gets static, even from farm groups
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to relieve property taxes paid by farmers and ranches got a rough reception Friday, even from some farm groups. The head of the state’s largest agriculture group, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said Pillen’s plan to shift the valuation method from being based on recent sales of land to its production capability — as is done in Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas — needs more work to avoid increasing taxes.
North Platte Telegraph
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more...
North Platte Telegraph
Golden Spike Tower gets 2nd-largest Nebraska Tourism grant statewide
Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency. The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among...
North Platte Telegraph
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol
LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects fetal cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
North Platte Telegraph
New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the...
North Platte Telegraph
Millard South enters the Nebraska state dual tournament as heavy favorite in Class A
Looking for a little championship drama at Saturday’s state dual tournament?. Two of the four brackets at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds will lean heavily towards a defending champion — Millard South in Class A, Aquinas in Class D — that made it look easy a year ago. A third field has a familiar face back in a familiar place as Broken Bow returns to the Class C tourney for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and ’18.
North Platte Telegraph
10 states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
DENVER (AP) — Every Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That's caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other...
North Platte Telegraph
School officials say governor’s revenue cap would harm education, efforts to fill staff vacancies
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to further restrict spending by local school boards ran into opposition and concerns Wednesday from school district representatives. During a public hearing on Legislative Bill 589, education representatives, including Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, said his plan would take away local control of local education, place an “arbitrary” cap on school spending at a time when inflation is 7% and would hamstring districts from raising wages to address a shortage of teachers and other staff.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Light goose conservation order season begins
Efforts to control the light goose population continues with the light goose conservation order, which begins Feb. 10. The dates for the conservation order are Feb. 10 to April 15 in the East Zone and the Rainwater Basin and Feb. 10 to April 5 in the West Zone. White and...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-three) (two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. 07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Winter storm in Texas grounds flights, causes wrecks on roads
These videos were captured from around the friendship state as winter weather takes its toll. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln police seek special prosecutor to check GOP headquarters probe
LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking that a special prosecutor take a second look at the evidence after its officers concluded no crime was committed during an alleged break-in last summer at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Police started notifying people of the department’s request this week....
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (four, zero, nine) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Comments / 0