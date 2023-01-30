Read full article on original website
Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
Macon man injured in ATV crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. -- An ATV crash in Macon sent a local resident to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday evening. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on private property on South Allen Street just North of Blackburn Street. The Honda TRX operated by Christopher Maloney, 42, of Macon, struck a ditch, overturned and landed on top of him.
Excelsior Springs man dies in rollover accident
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fatality crash near Kearney. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office source reports deputies responded to the single vehicle accident at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 2, near N.E. 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road. Upon arrival, deputies located the deceased ejected driver of the Ford F-150. He was later identified as 44-year-old Eric B. Starr, of Excelsior Springs.
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Oak Grove driver injured after striking embankment
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – An Oak Grove driver is moderately injured Wednesday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol states 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment while traveling northbound on Highway 23, south of Route AA. The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m., indicates the report.
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County
Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
Icy road causes crash that injures 4 in Henry County
A Chillicothe man was spared injury, but three of his passengers were among four people injured in an accident Sunday evening in Henry County in west central Missouri. Sixty-six-year-old Mark Miller of Chillicothe was the driver of a truck that was hit by another truck at an intersection of two lettered routes. Taken by EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton were 36-year-old Blaze Counts, 41-year-old Elmo Fannon, and 58-year-old Mark Doleman, all of Windsor. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, Missouri
The William B. Sappington House (also known as Prairie Park) located about three miles southwest of Arrow Rock, Missouri (Saline County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on January 21, 1970.
Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
Gallatin Man Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel
On Friday at 3:43 a.m., Sedalia Police contacted an intoxicated driver at Broadway and Harding. The driver was reportedly unconscious at the wheel. 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, of Gallatin, Mo., was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE HOSTING “BOOM! THE RISE AND FALL OF MISSOURI’S BLACK BUSINESS DISTRICT”
Missouri Valley College (MVC) is hosting “Boom! The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business District,” which is a traveling exhibition organized by the Missouri State Museum at Murrell Library on the MVC campus through February 28. The exhibition tells the story of five Black business districts throughout the state.
Nels Edward Magnuson
Our loving brother Nels Edward Magnuson, born December 12, 1960, died February 1, 2023 two miles west of Callao, MO on Hwy 36. Nels moved from Altona, IL with his parents on March 1st, 1975, to Brookfield, MO. He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1979. He continued to live in rural Brookfield and later moved to Callao, MO. His love for parents, family, and friends radiated from his big heart and hearty laugh. Nels also farmed most of his life caring for animals and crops. He enjoyed watching movies, watching a variety of sports - especially the KC Chiefs, March madness, and telling stories. Nels worked at Ray Carroll in Sumner, MO; Ag-Land in Brookfield, MO; and drove the school bus for the Brookfield R-3 School district for many years. He enjoyed family outings at Lake Nehai, Illinois and Branson trips, and visiting cousins and relatives were important to him. He loved the Lord Jesus and was a servant of God who lived by the golden rule.
