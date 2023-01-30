Read full article on original website
Clinton Police Arrest Report (02/03)
Krista Gayle Allen of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 1/23/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton and another jurisdiction. Adrian Hill Scarlet Ransom of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/24/2023 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County
Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO
Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Oak Grove driver injured after striking embankment
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – An Oak Grove driver is moderately injured Wednesday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol states 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment while traveling northbound on Highway 23, south of Route AA. The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m., indicates the report.
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
Sedalia Police Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Liberty Park, 1500 West 3rd Street, for a report of a dog that had fallen though the ice of the lagoon. Just over one minute after, Officers arrived on scene, and the dog slipped under the ice. The Sedalia Fire Department deployed their water rescue team and were able to retrieve the dog from under the water. Life saving measures were started, but ultimately the dog passed. The dog's owner has not yet been identified.
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene
On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
Gallatin Man Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel
On Friday at 3:43 a.m., Sedalia Police contacted an intoxicated driver at Broadway and Harding. The driver was reportedly unconscious at the wheel. 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, of Gallatin, Mo., was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woman Injured In Crash On Hwy 5, Arrested For DWI
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach woman was injured Sunday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Macey Novogradac, 31, was driving a 2000 Honda Civic and attempted to pass a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 28-year-old Meghan Milligan. During the attempted pass, the Civic struck the Equinox. The Civic traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a driveway.
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17...
Knob Noster issues burn ban
KNOB NOSTER, Mo. - The City of Knob Noster issues a burn ban beginning today. Knob Noster Fire Department authorities say due to high winds and low humidity in the region the ban is in effect within city limits until further notice. This includes open burning, burn pits, and trash fires.
Latest Sentencings from Henry County Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray
Several pending cases have been resolved in the first few weeks of the new year resulting in inmates of the Henry County Jail moving on to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Henry County Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray, states, “Concluding cases more quickly, especially if the defendant is being held in...
