Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
National Signing Day 2023: Hewitt Trussville High School
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE – In December, the Hewitt Trussville Huskies had 3 players sign nation letters of intent to play college football. Defensive Lineman Connor Knight signed to play with the UAB Blazers, Wide Receiver Rickey Gibson signed to play with the Tennessee Volunteers and Defensive End Hunter Osborne signed to play […]
Alabama soccer coach gets new contract after historic season
Months after completing a historic season, Alabama women’s soccer coach Wes Hart had a new contract approved Friday by the university’s board of trustees’ compensation committee. Meeting in Birmingham, the committee signed off on Hart receiving a two-year contract extension through Dec. 31, 2027. The deal will...
AHSAA indoor track: Class 6A, 1A/3A championships decided on Day 1 at CrossPlex
McGill-Toolen’s Shemar Welch won all three jumping events Friday to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first AHSAA state boys indoor track title at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Welch won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches, the long jump at 21-11 and the triple jump at 45-7 at the 53rd annual 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships. Mountain Brook took home the girls 6A title, the first for the Spartans since 2019.
Jordan “Jelly” Walker returns; UAB basketball ends No. 19 FAU’s 20-game winning streak
The return of Jordan “Jelly” Walker to the UAB basketball team following a 5-game absence was not exactly a return to the Jelly of old. He didn’t start the game. He didn’t score 30-plus points. But he did do exactly what he needed to allow his teammates to flourish against a ranked home opponent for the first time in seven years.
Jerome Bettis Jr. recaps visit to Alabama
Jerome Bettis Jr. visited Alabama football last weekend in midst of the 2025 prospect’s recruitment starting to grow. Bettis is a sophomore at Woodward Academy in Georgia, and he is the son of NFL Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis. The Georgia product’s recruitment got rolling in January when the...
Tommy Rees expected to be next Alabama offensive coordinator
The search for Alabama’s new offensive coordinator appears to have ended Friday with an outside hire. Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted the offer to take the same job in Tuscaloosa, according to multiple reports, ending the hunt for Bill O’Brien’s replacement. Nick Saban spoke to a number of candidates this week including Washington’s Nick Grubb and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead before Nick Saban eventually lured Rees away from his alma mater.
Nate Oats’ contract extension places him among college basketball’s highest-paid coaches
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats received a contract extension through the 2028-29 season that was approved Friday by the university’s board of trustees at their meeting in Birmingham. The contract was presented to the trustees’ compensation committee earlier Friday by athletics director Greg Byrne, and was approved...
Alabama’s Cam Latu among Reese’s Senior Bowl practice award winners
Former Alabama tight end Cam Latu was named the top practice player at his position in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Friday. Latu, one of six Crimson Tide players in this year’s Senior Bowl, was voted the top tight end from the American team by the linebackers and defensive backs he practiced against this week. No other player with in-state ties won any of the Senior Bowl practice awards.
Gardendale athletes continue recruiting success on national signing day
It’s another national signing day for high school seniors bound for NCAA schools. It is a monumental occasion in the life of youngsters all over the country that maybe has been made just a little less epic with the creation of the “early” signing day in December that attracts the signatures of most of the highly coveted talent.
Nate Oats: ‘We’re not going anywhere’ after extension squashes ‘rumors’ on recruiting trail
As the University of Alabama’s board of trustees gave its approval in Birmingham to his new contract through the 2028-29 season, Tide men’s basketball coach Nate Oats sat down Friday morning in Tuscaloosa at his news conference table with a hint of annoyance in his voice. Oats was...
Gulf Shores’ RB/DB JR Gardner headed to T-town, QB Brendon Byrd signs with VMI
Former college coach Mark Hudspeth can’t say enough positive things about Gulf Shores’ senior JR Gardner. “What an unselfish player,” Hudspeth said. “JR Gardner is what Gulf Shores football thrives on.”. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Gardner has accepted a preferred walk-on to play college football at the...
Nate Oats’ contract extension on Alabama trustees’ agenda Friday
Amid one of the best seasons in Alabama men’s basketball history, coach Nate Oats is set to receive another contract extension. Oats’ contract appears on the agenda for the University of Alabama system board of trustees meeting Friday morning in Birmingham. Alabama women’s soccer coach Wes Hart, who led his team to the College Cup this past season, also has an updated contract on the agenda.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban had nothing to say on Signing Day
Nick Saban had nothing to say on Wednesday about the Alabama Football 2023 Signing Class. Signing Day was not business as usual in Tuscaloosa. There was no media session to review the Alabama Crimson Tide class. There was no need for a media session. Twenty-four of the 28 signees have...
New Alabama golf facility moves forward with larger price tag
Alabama’s proposed men’s and women’s golf facility received its latest stamp of approval Friday by the university’s board of trustees, with a higher price tag. The facility was first announced and approved by the trustees in February 2022 with a $26 million budget. It received second-stage approval in June with the same budget, but was presented for third-stage approval Thursday to the trustees’ physical properties committee with a $39 million budget.
Alabama staffer follows Bill O’Brien to Patriots; Tide hires new analyst
As Alabama fans await news about the Tide’s vacancies at offensive and defensive coordinator, there have been a few changes on the lower level of Nick Saban’s staff. Analyst Will Lawing, who spent the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa, is following Bill O’Brien to New England, ESPN reported Thursday. Lawing joined Alabama after working on O’Brien’s staff with the Houston Texans and Penn State.
2024 5-star DB Ellis Robinson IV chooses Georgia over Tide, LSU and others
Ellis Robinson IV became the latest elite prospect in the class of 2024 to join the defending national champions. On Tuesday, Robinson went on ESPN College Gameday Live and announced his commitment to Georgia. The IMG (Fla.) Academy standout is rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite...
Ex-Alabama players surprised by Pete Golding move, Ole Miss alums ‘excited’
It’s been a few weeks since Pete Golding left Alabama for the defensive coordinator job at Ole Miss. Not much has really been said in the aftermath of a five-year assistant leaving for the same job at different school in the SEC West. A few former Crimson Tide and...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Richard Shelby earmarks $100 million for University of Alabama faculty: ‘Unprecedented’
In a closing act before leaving Congress, longtime Sen. Richard Shelby marked $666 million in federal funding in this year’s spending bill. Now, $100 million of that funding will establish an endowment for distinguished faculty at the University of Alabama. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
