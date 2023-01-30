ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fultondale, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Trussville Tribune

National Signing Day 2023: Hewitt Trussville High School

By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE – In December, the Hewitt Trussville Huskies had 3 players sign nation letters of intent to play college football.  Defensive Lineman Connor Knight signed to play with the UAB Blazers, Wide Receiver Rickey Gibson signed to play with the Tennessee Volunteers and Defensive End Hunter Osborne signed to play […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama soccer coach gets new contract after historic season

Months after completing a historic season, Alabama women’s soccer coach Wes Hart had a new contract approved Friday by the university’s board of trustees’ compensation committee. Meeting in Birmingham, the committee signed off on Hart receiving a two-year contract extension through Dec. 31, 2027. The deal will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AHSAA indoor track: Class 6A, 1A/3A championships decided on Day 1 at CrossPlex

McGill-Toolen’s Shemar Welch won all three jumping events Friday to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first AHSAA state boys indoor track title at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Welch won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches, the long jump at 21-11 and the triple jump at 45-7 at the 53rd annual 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships. Mountain Brook took home the girls 6A title, the first for the Spartans since 2019.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Jerome Bettis Jr. recaps visit to Alabama

Jerome Bettis Jr. visited Alabama football last weekend in midst of the 2025 prospect’s recruitment starting to grow. Bettis is a sophomore at Woodward Academy in Georgia, and he is the son of NFL Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis. The Georgia product’s recruitment got rolling in January when the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tommy Rees expected to be next Alabama offensive coordinator

The search for Alabama’s new offensive coordinator appears to have ended Friday with an outside hire. Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted the offer to take the same job in Tuscaloosa, according to multiple reports, ending the hunt for Bill O’Brien’s replacement. Nick Saban spoke to a number of candidates this week including Washington’s Nick Grubb and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead before Nick Saban eventually lured Rees away from his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Cam Latu among Reese’s Senior Bowl practice award winners

Former Alabama tight end Cam Latu was named the top practice player at his position in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Friday. Latu, one of six Crimson Tide players in this year’s Senior Bowl, was voted the top tight end from the American team by the linebackers and defensive backs he practiced against this week. No other player with in-state ties won any of the Senior Bowl practice awards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nate Oats’ contract extension on Alabama trustees’ agenda Friday

Amid one of the best seasons in Alabama men’s basketball history, coach Nate Oats is set to receive another contract extension. Oats’ contract appears on the agenda for the University of Alabama system board of trustees meeting Friday morning in Birmingham. Alabama women’s soccer coach Wes Hart, who led his team to the College Cup this past season, also has an updated contract on the agenda.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New Alabama golf facility moves forward with larger price tag

Alabama’s proposed men’s and women’s golf facility received its latest stamp of approval Friday by the university’s board of trustees, with a higher price tag. The facility was first announced and approved by the trustees in February 2022 with a $26 million budget. It received second-stage approval in June with the same budget, but was presented for third-stage approval Thursday to the trustees’ physical properties committee with a $39 million budget.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama staffer follows Bill O’Brien to Patriots; Tide hires new analyst

As Alabama fans await news about the Tide’s vacancies at offensive and defensive coordinator, there have been a few changes on the lower level of Nick Saban’s staff. Analyst Will Lawing, who spent the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa, is following Bill O’Brien to New England, ESPN reported Thursday. Lawing joined Alabama after working on O’Brien’s staff with the Houston Texans and Penn State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

