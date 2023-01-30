Read full article on original website
Dnemesis75
4d ago
Alabama hates money. No lotto and no sports betting. This is why we are last on almost every list that matters. Money generated from these activities would really help the state.
Thomas Champion
4d ago
if I ever win the lottery in Atlanta or somewhere I ain't even coming back to Alabama because I'm not going to pay Alabama no damn taxes I'm going to stay where I'm at with my money Alabama won't see man dime of it
Sean Gentry
4d ago
As I have always said. The Alabama Supreme Court is bought and paid for. They display judicial activism and legislate from the bench. All of our so called Justices are plain sorry.
Bills to end two Confederate holidays pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Alabama lawmakers put temporary hold on $1 billion contract for prison healthcare
A billion dollar contract to provide medical and mental health care for Alabama prison inmates came before the Legislature’s contract review committee on Thursday and sparked a lengthy series of questions from lawmakers, who put a temporary hold on the deal. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) contract is...
Many Alabama Residents Have Millions In Unclaimed Assets
Yes, I have heard it before but never tested the theory. This time, I typed my first and last name into the website and it was right on the screen in front of me. I had money, yes money, that was "unclaimed" and waiting for me. All I had to...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces almost $200 million more available for broadband expansion
Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost Jan. 26 with the U.S. Treasury Department approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund. The approval makes $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The Alabama Department of...
sylacauganews.com
Gov. Ivey announces over $190 million being made available for statewide broadband expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost last week with the U.S. Treasury Department’s approval of the state’s plan to make $191.8 million available for broadband expansion. Gov. Kay Ivey announced last Thursday, Jan. 26, that...
Mac McCutcheon: Time in Montgomery will help with Madison Commission chairman’s role
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle hinted in a post on Twitter that Mac McCutcheon’s time as Alabama Speaker of the House will help McCutcheon in his new role as Madison County Commission chairman. District 2 Commissioner Steve Haraway expressed the same thought during McCutcheon’s first meeting as chairman. “There...
USDA burning 111,000 acres in Alabama’s national forests: Here’s where and when
The USDA Forest Service has scheduled burns planned for four of Alabama’s national forests. The prescribed burns will take place on some 110,586 acres at Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee national forests over the next six months. The burn schedule will depend on weather, USDA said. The prescribed burns...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
Alabama hospitals say they face an ‘existential crisis’ after COVID, ask state for financial help
The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to Alabama hospitals in terms of finances, say healthcare officials, who are now predicting nearly 15 hospitals around the state are in danger of closing. They are asking the state for relief money to meet payroll as the cost of labor has jumped. “The...
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
Alabama orders cleanup of abandoned oil recovery business in Trussville
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has ordered the owners of a used oil recovery business in Trussville to clean up a site that contains used oil drums, larger storage tanks and other equipment. ADEM issued a notice of violations this week to Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, Inc., which...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
WPMI
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
Nate Oats: More fundraising needed to build Alabama’s now quarter-billion hoops arena
Exactly one year after Alabama’s board of trustees gave its initial approval to a proposed basketball and gymnastics on-campus arena, the project remains stalled. The original cost estimate of $183 million has ballooned to almost $250 million, athletics director Greg Byrne told men’s basketball coach Nate Oats last week.
alreporter.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama
Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
wtvy.com
Alabama Tax Rate drops
David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way. Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease.
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
