Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is expected to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on 02/08/2023, and the market’s initial reaction could be volatile. Over the past 12 quarters, Uber's adjusted EPS has beat consensus expectations five times, but the stock rose the next day on only two of those occasions. Its average post-earnings move of +2.66%, masks a nearly 9% drop in May 2021 when it beat expectations and an 18.9% gain in August 2022 when it missed estimates by 400%.

6 HOURS AGO