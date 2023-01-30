Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Nate Oats’ contract extension places him among college basketball’s highest-paid coaches
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats received a contract extension through the 2028-29 season that was approved Friday by the university’s board of trustees at their meeting in Birmingham. The contract was presented to the trustees’ compensation committee earlier Friday by athletics director Greg Byrne, and was approved...
Nate Oats: ‘We’re not going anywhere’ after extension squashes ‘rumors’ on recruiting trail
As the University of Alabama’s board of trustees gave its approval in Birmingham to his new contract through the 2028-29 season, Tide men’s basketball coach Nate Oats sat down Friday morning in Tuscaloosa at his news conference table with a hint of annoyance in his voice. Oats was...
Alabama’s Cam Latu among Reese’s Senior Bowl practice award winners
Former Alabama tight end Cam Latu was named the top practice player at his position in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Friday. Latu, one of six Crimson Tide players in this year’s Senior Bowl, was voted the top tight end from the American team by the linebackers and defensive backs he practiced against this week. No other player with in-state ties won any of the Senior Bowl practice awards.
Alabama soccer coach gets new contract after historic season
Months after completing a historic season, Alabama women’s soccer coach Wes Hart had a new contract approved Friday by the university’s board of trustees’ compensation committee. Meeting in Birmingham, the committee signed off on Hart receiving a two-year contract extension through Dec. 31, 2027. The deal will...
Nate Oats’ contract extension on Alabama trustees’ agenda Friday
Amid one of the best seasons in Alabama men’s basketball history, coach Nate Oats is set to receive another contract extension. Oats’ contract appears on the agenda for the University of Alabama system board of trustees meeting Friday morning in Birmingham. Alabama women’s soccer coach Wes Hart, who led his team to the College Cup this past season, also has an updated contract on the agenda.
Tommy Rees expected to be next Alabama offensive coordinator
The search for Alabama’s new offensive coordinator appears to have ended Friday with an outside hire. Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees accepted the offer to take the same job in Tuscaloosa, according to multiple reports, ending the hunt for Bill O’Brien’s replacement. Nick Saban spoke to a number of candidates this week including Washington’s Nick Grubb and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead before Nick Saban eventually lured Rees away from his alma mater.
New Alabama golf facility moves forward with larger price tag
Alabama’s proposed men’s and women’s golf facility received its latest stamp of approval Friday by the university’s board of trustees, with a higher price tag. The facility was first announced and approved by the trustees in February 2022 with a $26 million budget. It received second-stage approval in June with the same budget, but was presented for third-stage approval Thursday to the trustees’ physical properties committee with a $39 million budget.
Shaun Alexander on Nick Saban, facing Tom Brady & why Alabama doesn’t retire numbers
Tom Brady retired from the NFL this week after 23 seasons, meaning Shaun Alexander might finally be able to keep a promise he made many years ago. Brady and Alexander faced off in the final college game for each, with Brady’s Michigan Wolverines beating Alexander’s Alabama Crimson Tide 35-34 in overtime in the 2000 Orange Bowl. They were also members of the 2000 NFL draft class, Alexander going in the first round (No. 19 overall) to the Seattle Seahawks and Brady famously lasting until the sixth round, when the New England Patriots took him with the 199th overall pick.
2024 5-star DB Ellis Robinson IV chooses Georgia over Tide, LSU and others
Ellis Robinson IV became the latest elite prospect in the class of 2024 to join the defending national champions. On Tuesday, Robinson went on ESPN College Gameday Live and announced his commitment to Georgia. The IMG (Fla.) Academy standout is rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite...
Alabama football looks local for 2023 walk-ons
There wasn’t much work to be done for Alabama in the class of 2023. A mid-summer lull gave way to an active fall and star-studded winter as the Crimson Tide finished with nine five-stars per the 247Sports Composite and the third-best class in recorded history. There were no signatures to wait on either as all but four of the 24 commits have moved to Tuscaloosa already.
Ex-Alabama players surprised by Pete Golding move, Ole Miss alums ‘excited’
It’s been a few weeks since Pete Golding left Alabama for the defensive coordinator job at Ole Miss. Not much has really been said in the aftermath of a five-year assistant leaving for the same job at different school in the SEC West. A few former Crimson Tide and...
Jordan “Jelly” Walker returns; UAB basketball ends No. 19 FAU’s 20-game winning streak
The return of Jordan “Jelly” Walker to the UAB basketball team following a 5-game absence was not exactly a return to the Jelly of old. He didn’t start the game. He didn’t score 30-plus points. But he did do exactly what he needed to allow his teammates to flourish against a ranked home opponent for the first time in seven years.
Gulf Shores’ RB/DB JR Gardner headed to T-town, QB Brendon Byrd signs with VMI
Former college coach Mark Hudspeth can’t say enough positive things about Gulf Shores’ senior JR Gardner. “What an unselfish player,” Hudspeth said. “JR Gardner is what Gulf Shores football thrives on.”. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Gardner has accepted a preferred walk-on to play college football at the...
Gardendale athletes continue recruiting success on national signing day
It’s another national signing day for high school seniors bound for NCAA schools. It is a monumental occasion in the life of youngsters all over the country that maybe has been made just a little less epic with the creation of the “early” signing day in December that attracts the signatures of most of the highly coveted talent.
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
AHSAA indoor track: Class 6A, 1A/3A championships decided on Day 1 at CrossPlex
McGill-Toolen’s Shemar Welch won all three jumping events Friday to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first AHSAA state boys indoor track title at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Welch won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 7 inches, the long jump at 21-11 and the triple jump at 45-7 at the 53rd annual 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships. Mountain Brook took home the girls 6A title, the first for the Spartans since 2019.
New Mexico musician linked to 2 Alabama rapes decade apart, others nationwide years after his death
A former conductor of the Albuquerque Philharmonic and traveling musical competition judge has been identified as the suspect in the sexual assaults of two women in Alabama decades ago and other violent attacks throughout the country. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit on Thursday said DNA and genealogy research concluded that...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Alabama Business Intelligence Center director Lauren Hyde says the state’s economic future is bright
In fall of 2022 the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) announced the launch of the new Alabama Business Intelligence Center (ABIC), a centralized research hub within EDPA’s Birmingham office designed to collect and analyze data to assist with business and economy growth throughout the state as The Lede previously reported.
