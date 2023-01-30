Tom Brady retired from the NFL this week after 23 seasons, meaning Shaun Alexander might finally be able to keep a promise he made many years ago. Brady and Alexander faced off in the final college game for each, with Brady’s Michigan Wolverines beating Alexander’s Alabama Crimson Tide 35-34 in overtime in the 2000 Orange Bowl. They were also members of the 2000 NFL draft class, Alexander going in the first round (No. 19 overall) to the Seattle Seahawks and Brady famously lasting until the sixth round, when the New England Patriots took him with the 199th overall pick.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO