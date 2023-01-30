Read full article on original website
How Changes in Narcissism Affect Relationship Satisfaction
How changes over time in two types of narcissistic traits are related to changes in relationship satisfaction. Increases in narcissistic rivalry, a defensive and antagonistic trait, were related to declines in relationship satisfaction. Here are several ways to interpret these research findings. It is well-documented that narcissists don't make good...
Science Reveals the Exact Age When People are at Their Peak of Physical Attractiveness: Are You There Yet?
We have all heard the saying, "age is just a number," but could there be some truth to the idea that certain ages are associated with peak physical attractiveness? According to recent studies, the answer is yes. Scientists have pinpointed the age at which people are considered the most physically attractive, and the results may surprise you.
Understanding How Narcissists Think
Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of self-importance and a strong need for admiration. They are often preoccupied with success, power, and their own appearance. Narcissists also tend to have a sense of entitlement and can be very demanding. While it is normal to have some narcissistic traits, people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) take these traits to an extreme. NPD is a mental disorder that is diagnosed when someone has a pattern of thinking and behaving that shows an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they are always trying to be the center of attention. They may brag about their accomplishments or their appearance, and they may expect others to praise them. They may also be quick to anger or criticize others.
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
How to Trust Your Feelings
Many people downplay emotionality as weak and dramatic. Fearing emotion leads to overthinking and anxiety. Regularly avoiding emotions can leave a lot of unprocessed baggage that can feel overwhelming when confronted, but no emotion lasts forever. It’s common to hear well-meaning helpers telling you to “trust your feelings,” or “go...
'You Seem Angry': George Santos OAN Interview Gets Awkward Fast
The mood soured when the New York lawmaker was asked about showing remorse for his lies with a "sincere apology."
Opinion: A Lack Of Empathy Plays A Role in Narcissistic Personalities
Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. It is a crucial component of healthy human interactions and relationships. However, individuals with narcissistic personalities tend to have a deficiency in empathy, which can significantly impact their interactions with others.
Do You Know Who You're Dating?
When people grow up with the same friends and families that are intertwined, they leave traceable footprints of where they’ve been, who they’ve been with, and what is important to look to in the future. They form a community of people who matter to each other. When they...
Opinion: Why Intelligent Women Attract Narcissistic Men Despite Their Intelligence
Why does this happen despite the fact that intelligent women are often viewed as being more desirable than their less-intelligent counterparts?. Narcissists are often seen as the bad guys of the dating world. But what about intelligent women who choose to enter into relationships with these self-centered, arrogant personalities?
Opinion: Early Childhood Experiences Impact Adult Attachment Styles And Relationships
Our childhood experiences shape how we view ourselves, others, and the world around us. They also shape the way we relate to others and form relationships. One of the most significant ways in which our early childhood experiences impact adult relationships is through the development of attachment styles. Attachment styles refer to how we form emotional bonds with others. Our attachment style is developed in childhood primarily through our relationship with primary caregivers. If we have a secure attachment style, we are more likely to have healthy and fulfilling relationships in adulthood. On the other hand, if we have an insecure attachment style, we may struggle in our relationships in adulthood.
Handling A Highly Entitled Person
It is defined as “an unrealistic, unmerited, or inappropriate expectation of favorable treatment at the hands of others.”. Whether it is an unruly teenager, your partner, a co-worker, or a parent, we have likely all encountered someone who feels the world revolves around them.
Spouse's Reason for Slamming In-Law as 'Inconsiderate Guest' Sparks Debate
One Mumsnet user posted: "A bed and sharing meals with you is the basic level of accommodation you should offer, you're hardly pushing the boat out!"
TikTok parents are breaking ‘generational curses’ with their desire to be deprioritized
When you’re raising tiny humans, you’re constantly hoping all your efforts will one day pay off. You hope they’re listening to the good stuff you say instead of what slips out in a moment of frustration. You hope they mirror the positive examples you try and set rather than the mistakes you inevitably make along the way.
I’m a childcare expert, the phrases which are setting your kids up for failure and exactly what to say instead
KNOWING exactly what to say to your child to set them up for success in all aspects of their life can be difficult. But there are some phrases that can help you unwittingly knock your child’s confidence as they grow older. Common “mistakes” from parents such as comparing your...
Opinion: Understanding The Power Dynamics in Narcissistic Relationships
In a narcissistic relationship, the power dynamics are often skewed in favor of the narcissist. The narcissist holds all the cards and wields their power over their partner with an iron fist. This can leave the victim feeling helpless, trapped, and powerless. However, it is possible to take control of your life and regain your power even in the face of a narcissistic partner.
3 Eastern Strategies to Treat Depression
People who suffer from depression can try new coping strategies to gain different outcomes and personal victories. Depression might be associated with a particular place and time and a solution to that predicament is to travel and immigrate.. Since language is central to thought and emotions, learning a new...
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
What Are Blue Lies and Why Do People Tell Them?
Blue lies are lies that one tells to benefit or protect their group. Group members often view blue lies as morally permissible and even virtuous. It seems that almost everyone lies. In my research, 95% of people report lying in any given week. Some of those untruths are white lies—small dishonest statements usually told to avoid social awkwardness or to benefit another. Some lies are more self-serving or selfish lies aimed at covering one’s misdeeds or gaining some advantage. These are referred to as black lies. But there is a third category of lies that fits neither of those categories: blue lies.
Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely
Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.
Aging Men and Irrelevance
As a man ages, it is often important for him to develop a stronger relationship with his internal world. It can be difficult to turn away from concrete external metrics and value the internal and less tangible. Ultimately, the inner world is potentially a richer and more rewarding area for...
