Clayton News Daily
Lily Collins Stuns as a 'Swedish Snow Bunny' in New Photos
Lily Collins is embracing the winter weather during her latest trip across the Atlantic. This time, the Emily in Paris star was spotted wearing her best cold-weather fashion while in Scandinavia, specifically Sweden, according to her Instagram page. In a new post shared on Thursday, Feb. 3, the 33-year-old actress...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
Clayton News Daily
Reese Witherspoon Channels Prime Millennial Style For Movie Premiere
Reese Witherspoon may not be a Millennial, but she definitely harnessed some of the generation's style energy with her latest look. The actress hit the red carpet of the Your Place or Mine movie premiere on Feb. 2, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, in a mid-2000s-reminiscent outfit, smiling and posing for photos at the event.
Clayton News Daily
Everything to Know About 'The Terminal List' Season 2, Including Cast and More Details
The Terminal List will return for a second season. The Amazon Prime original series tells the story of Lieutenant Commander James Reece, played by Chris Pratt. The Navy SEAL must uncover the mystery of the events that resulted in his squad being ambushed during a covert mission. While the series was not warmly received by critics, it received high marks from audiences. Here's everything we know about The Terminal List Season 2.
Clayton News Daily
Iconic Fashion Designer and Perfume Maker Dead at 88
Paco Rabanne has passed away. The legendary Spanish-born fashion designer—best known for his perfumes line and metal mesh fashion designs—died in his home in Portsall, France, on Friday. He was 88. His death was confirmed by Spanish group Puig, which owns his fashion and fragrance brands. "The House...
Clayton News Daily
Netflix Backtracks on Password Sharing Rules Following Internet Backlash
Netflix is backtracking on its new password usage rules after an initial set of guidelines went viral earlier this week, sending users into furious tweet storms and threatening to cancel their subscriptions. The posted rules included a requirement for all devices using the same account to be linked to the...
Clayton News Daily
How to Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
At last, a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming release date has been announced. The highly-anticipated Marvel sequel was a box office success, grossing more than $820.14 million worldwide (and counting!) since its theatrical release on Nov. 11, 2022. While it fell shy of the $1.382 billion gross of the first Black Panther in 2018, considering both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the heaviness of the film, it's a massive hit for the MCU and Disney.
