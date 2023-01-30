Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
SnowBlast arts festival in Emmaus postponed
EMMAUS, Pa. — Emmaus' SnowBlast winter arts festival was set to take place this Saturday, bringing more than 50 artists, vendors and art activities to dozens of locations. Unfortunately, due to the weather, it's been postponed to Saturday, March 4. The 16th annual SnowBlast winter arts festival has been...
lehighvalleynews.com
The Dixie cup building has sat vacant for years. How one neighbor is taking matters into his own hands
WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. – Behind the high school football and track field could sit a community center, a recreation center, affordable housing or a combination of uses. The hulking Dixie cup factory just outside Easton has sat mostly vacant for years, off Butler Street and near Wilson Area High School.
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem officials announce pandemic aid grant applications
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Community organizations serving the City of Bethlehem soon will be able to apply for pandemic recovery grants, officials announced Wednesday. Officials have prioritized 16 possible uses for spending, as diverse as internet access and job training to food assistance and violence prevention. Grants from $10,000 to...
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County judicial candidate Brian Panella not surprised by slings from Aaroe
EASTON, Pa. — During a news conference Thursday, Nancy Aaroe stated unequivocally that Brian Panella, her opponent in the May 16 primary election for Northampton County Court, should not run, because he has no trial experience. Northampton County judicial candidate Brian Panella pushed back against opponent Nancy Aaroe's claims...
lehighvalleynews.com
5 Things to Know today: Murals, World Heritage Sites and Nurse Honor Guards
Today is the day weather enthusiasts have been waiting for: Groundhog Day. Will Punxsutawney Phil treat us to an early spring, or are we due for six more weeks of winter?. 1. Exciting news! The U.S. government has officially submitted a nomination for Bethlehem's historic Moravian Church settlement to be designated a World Heritage Site.
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown appoints new Parks and Recreation and Finance directors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council on Wednesday set new leadership for two important departments, appointing new Parks and Recreation and Finance directors. Mandy Tolino, who was Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor's director of trails and conservation, was appointed to take up the mantle of Allentown's director of parks and recreation.
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County judicial candidate Nancy Aaroe banging drum of experience
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County judicial candidate Nancy Aaroe held a figurative drum that represented her courtroom trial experience during a news conference Thursday in the courthouse rotunda. Aaroe vowed afterward to beat it repeatedly from now until the primary election in May to underscore the difference in experience...
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown mayor looks to 'end the disease of violence in the city' as residents call for action
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Frustrated residents took to a city council meeting Wednesday to demand government leaders and community members fight violence together. Many of the speakers were prompted to come following a brawl last weekend at an after-hours club on Livingston Street, where a video clip of the fight spread on Facebook.
lehighvalleynews.com
Trench rescue emergency responders honored at Allentown City Council meeting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — First responders involved in the Jan. 11 trench collapse rescue in Allentown were recognized Wednesday with formal thanks from the city — and a proclamation in their honor. Allentown City Council formally thanked and recognized the emergency workers involved in the trench collapse rescue on...
lehighvalleynews.com
Doubling in size: National Museum of Industrial History receives $500,000 grant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A major expansion that officials say will double the size of the National Museum of Industrial History is underway. The museum is renovating its second floor at the facility at 602 East Second St., Bethlehem. The project will be funded in part by a $500,000 award...
lehighvalleynews.com
LGBT center asks community to show support in wake of 'propaganda, bigotry'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center is asking supporters to gather at its building Saturday to help people feel safe entering the facility after it said it has become the focus of conservative attacks on drag shows. The center postponed its monthly Queer Story Hour that would have...
lehighvalleynews.com
McClure to request proposals for new county clinic
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure announced Thursday he will seek more proposals from companies to build a health clinic for county employees, bending to pressure from County Council. County Executive Lamont McClure told County Council on Thursday he will seek bids to build a county health...
lehighvalleynews.com
Access to meds for opioid addiction in Pa. expected to increase
HAZLETON, Pa. — Medical experts say recent legislation could help reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. Access to medications for opioid use disorder is expected to increase this year, while a pilot program at a Lehigh Valley hospital already is under way. Using medications to battle...
lehighvalleynews.com
14-year-old arrested with loaded gun in high school, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City police charged a 14-year-old boy with multiple gun offenses after they say he brought a loaded weapon into Dieruff High School on Wednesday. Staff members of the Allentown School District were notified that the student was inside the school with the gun around 1:17 p.m., according to a police news release.
lehighvalleynews.com
Preventing illness: How pandemic protocols are helping this season
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — This season, viral illnesses may seem more severe, but doctors at Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) said admissions into the emergency department have been steady and normal — and even recently have dropped. A care coordinator with LVHN said that, at least in part, can...
lehighvalleynews.com
Homeland Security focuses on more than terrorism, DeSales conference told
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — As William S. Walker, deputy special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, addressed the third annual DeSales University Center for Homeland Security Conference on Wednesday, the stories and informational video slides he shared proved riveting. Sex and drug trafficking by gangs in Reading. Seizure...
lehighvalleynews.com
Down the rabbit hole: Alice in Wonderland mural at Kemerer
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — No, you haven’t gone mad: there’s something different about the upstairs walls of the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, and it's inspired by the whimsical world of “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.”. Patrons will spot familiar faces from Lewis Carroll’s beloved novel on a...
Comments / 0