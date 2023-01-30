ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

SnowBlast arts festival in Emmaus postponed

EMMAUS, Pa. — Emmaus' SnowBlast winter arts festival was set to take place this Saturday, bringing more than 50 artists, vendors and art activities to dozens of locations. Unfortunately, due to the weather, it's been postponed to Saturday, March 4. The 16th annual SnowBlast winter arts festival has been...
EMMAUS, PA
Bethlehem officials announce pandemic aid grant applications

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Community organizations serving the City of Bethlehem soon will be able to apply for pandemic recovery grants, officials announced Wednesday. Officials have prioritized 16 possible uses for spending, as diverse as internet access and job training to food assistance and violence prevention. Grants from $10,000 to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
5 Things to Know today: Murals, World Heritage Sites and Nurse Honor Guards

Today is the day weather enthusiasts have been waiting for: Groundhog Day. Will Punxsutawney Phil treat us to an early spring, or are we due for six more weeks of winter?. 1. Exciting news! The U.S. government has officially submitted a nomination for Bethlehem's historic Moravian Church settlement to be designated a World Heritage Site.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Allentown appoints new Parks and Recreation and Finance directors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council on Wednesday set new leadership for two important departments, appointing new Parks and Recreation and Finance directors. Mandy Tolino, who was Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor's director of trails and conservation, was appointed to take up the mantle of Allentown's director of parks and recreation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Trench rescue emergency responders honored at Allentown City Council meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — First responders involved in the Jan. 11 trench collapse rescue in Allentown were recognized Wednesday with formal thanks from the city — and a proclamation in their honor. Allentown City Council formally thanked and recognized the emergency workers involved in the trench collapse rescue on...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Doubling in size: National Museum of Industrial History receives $500,000 grant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A major expansion that officials say will double the size of the National Museum of Industrial History is underway. The museum is renovating its second floor at the facility at 602 East Second St., Bethlehem. The project will be funded in part by a $500,000 award...
McClure to request proposals for new county clinic

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure announced Thursday he will seek more proposals from companies to build a health clinic for county employees, bending to pressure from County Council. County Executive Lamont McClure told County Council on Thursday he will seek bids to build a county health...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Access to meds for opioid addiction in Pa. expected to increase

HAZLETON, Pa. — Medical experts say recent legislation could help reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. Access to medications for opioid use disorder is expected to increase this year, while a pilot program at a Lehigh Valley hospital already is under way. Using medications to battle...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
14-year-old arrested with loaded gun in high school, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City police charged a 14-year-old boy with multiple gun offenses after they say he brought a loaded weapon into Dieruff High School on Wednesday. Staff members of the Allentown School District were notified that the student was inside the school with the gun around 1:17 p.m., according to a police news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Preventing illness: How pandemic protocols are helping this season

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — This season, viral illnesses may seem more severe, but doctors at Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) said admissions into the emergency department have been steady and normal — and even recently have dropped. A care coordinator with LVHN said that, at least in part, can...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Homeland Security focuses on more than terrorism, DeSales conference told

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — As William S. Walker, deputy special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, addressed the third annual DeSales University Center for Homeland Security Conference on Wednesday, the stories and informational video slides he shared proved riveting. Sex and drug trafficking by gangs in Reading. Seizure...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Down the rabbit hole: Alice in Wonderland mural at Kemerer

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — No, you haven’t gone mad: there’s something different about the upstairs walls of the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, and it's inspired by the whimsical world of “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.”. Patrons will spot familiar faces from Lewis Carroll’s beloved novel on a...
BETHLEHEM, PA

