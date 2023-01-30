Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Pillen plan to shift valuation of ag land gets static, even from farm groups
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to relieve property taxes paid by farmers and ranches got a rough reception Friday, even from some farm groups. The head of the state’s largest agriculture group, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said Pillen’s plan to shift the valuation method from being based on recent sales of land to its production capability — as is done in Iowa, South Dakota and Kansas — needs more work to avoid increasing taxes.
doniphanherald.com
Study says Nebraska may need 1,500 more prison beds within a decade
Even if Nebraska spends $350 million to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary, the state will need to add another 1,500 beds to its corrections system over the next decade to keep up with projected inmate growth. That’s the conclusion of a long-awaited prison facilities master plan that was recently...
doniphanherald.com
Former Norfolk senator to fill open University of Nebraska regents seat
Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed former state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Scheer will serve District 3, which covers northeast Nebraska. It's the district Pillen had served until he resigned the day before he was sworn in as the state's 41st governor.
doniphanherald.com
Emotional hearing shows difficulty of reforming Nebraska's justice system and prisons
Strong emotions came out Wednesday as the Legislature returned to debate over prison overcrowding and criminal justice reform, offering reminders of why the issues have been so difficult in recent years for lawmakers to resolve. Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard from the families of inmates calling for a...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
doniphanherald.com
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol
LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects fetal cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
doniphanherald.com
Proposed new limit on local school spending sparks concern during Nebraska legislative hearing
Proposed legislation to place a 3% limit on annual increases in local school district spending attracted strong support Wednesday from Gov. Jim Pillen and agricultural spokesmen while prompting concerns from school representatives who pointed to increased inflationary costs and current teacher shortages. The spending limit could be exceeded with an...
doniphanherald.com
Before lengthy hearing, Nebraska voter ID requirements amended to include notary's stamp on early ballots
Last November, nearly two-thirds of Nebraskans told their state lawmakers they wanted voters to be required to show a photo ID before casting a ballot. During a marathon hearing on Wednesday, the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee heard testimony for and against provisions for enacting a voter ID law introduced by sponsors of the ballot initiative.
doniphanherald.com
Abortion rights supporters, opponents flood the Nebraska Capitol to speak on 'heartbeat act'
If you visited the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday afternoon, you likely bumped into someone who either supported or opposed the latest effort to restrict abortions in the state. Hundreds of Nebraskans lined the halls to testify at a Health and Human Services Committee public hearing on LB626, labeled the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act," which would ban most abortions around six weeks past gestation once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, referred to by supporters as the fetal heartbeat.
doniphanherald.com
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
doniphanherald.com
Matt Miltenberger will head Ricketts' Senate staff
Matt Miltenberger will be chief of staff for Sen. Pete Ricketts after serving eight years in a similar position during Ricketts' governorship. In announcing his staff appointments Thursday, Ricketts said he is "especially appreciative" that Miltenberger agreed to lead his Senate staff. Prior to serving in the governor's office, Miltenberger...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state employees union ratifies new labor contract containing highest salary increases in 35 years
Members of the state’s employees union have ratified a new labor contract that contains the highest salary increases in more than 35 years. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) represents more than 8,000 government employees. Under the new two-year contract, union members will receive raises ranging from 10% to 27%. The contract will take effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2025.
doniphanherald.com
Teen arrested following police pursuit near Gretna that reached 150 mph
A Colorado teenager was arrested early Tuesday following a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol troopers that reached speeds of 150 mph. At 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding more than 100 mph on Interstate 80 near the Nebraska Crossing exit at Gretna, the patrol reported. The...
