Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
BBC
Davis Cup 2023: Colombia v Great Britain - GB may have to win 'ugly' in tricky qualifier
Colombia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Finals qualifier. Venue: Pueblo Viejo Country Club, Cota, Colombia Dates: 3-4 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app (20:00 GMT on Friday, 17:00 GMT (17:30 Red Button) on Saturday) Dan Evans says it...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: England v Scotland - Luke Crosbie in Calcutta Cup team
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match. Luke Crosbie will win his third cap in Scotland's back row in the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham. The Edinburgh flanker will line up in the...
BBC
England v South Africa: Jofra Archer takes six wickets to inspire tourists to win
England 346-7 (50 overs): Buttler 131, Malan 118; Ngidi 4-62 South Africa 287 (43.1 overs): Klaasen 80; Archer 6-40 A resurgent Jofra Archer took six wickets to inspire England to a 59-run consolation victory against South Africa in the third one-day international. Defending 347 after superb centuries from Dawid Malan...
BBC
Thailand Open: Britain's Heather Watson beats Yulia Putintseva in first round
British number six Heather Watson came from behind to beat Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Thailand Open. Watson, 30, won 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in Hua Hin in a match that featured 14 breaks of serve and lasted three hours. Kazakhstan's Putintseva, 28, is 44th in the...
Six Nations: Wales will ‘relish’ being underdogs in opener against Ireland, Gatland says
Warren Gatland believes Wales will relish being underdogs for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.The Principality Stadium encounter kicks off Gatland’s second stint as Wales head coach, with his previous reign between 2008 and 2019 yielding four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals.“I think all the Welsh like to be underdogs don’t they?” he said, previewing the match.“We realise what a challenge it’s going to be, they’ve got the continuity of being unbeaten in the Autumn, the confidence that will bring.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Six Nations: England rugby team train ahead of Scotland Six Nations openerPremier League: Weston McKennie ‘super excited’ to join Leeds on loanSuper Bowl 2023: Here’s everything you need to know about the game
I think 2023 will be my last year – Sir Mo Farah confirmed for London Marathon
Sir Mo Farah admits this year’s London Marathon is likely to be his last.Britain’s most successful track athlete has been confirmed on the entry list for this year’s men’s elite race around the capital.Farah, who missed last year’s event through injury, will be 40 by the time the TCS London Marathon comes around on April 23, and he wants at least one last hurrah in front of his home fans.“It’s been an amazing career and taking part in the London Marathon is a very big deal,” he said.“I was gutted not to race last year and I just want to...
Breaking Muscle
Seven-Time 212 Olympia Champ Flex Lewis Predicts Top 10 at 2023 Arnold Classic
When James “Flex” Lewis speaks on the current state of bodybuilding, folks in the community tend to listen to the retired legend. As the 2023 Arnold Classic (AC) nears this March — a contest that will now have a lucrative $300,000 cash prize — the former dynastic seven-time 212 Olympia champion (2012-2018) discussed some of his perspectives on the Columbus, OH, event.
Raphael Varane: France and Manchester United defender retires from international football
France defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 29.The Manchester United centre-back won the World Cup with France in 2018 and helped his country reach the 2022 final in Qatar. Varane won 93 international caps with France and said in a social media post that he lived out his childhood dream by winning the World Cup.Varane said he was stepping aside as “the time has come for the new generation” of French players.“We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance,” he said.The former...
Rugby-Wales coach Gatland opts for experience in Six Nations opener v Ireland
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Wales coach Warren Gatland has included lock Alun Wyn Jones in his starting XV to face Ireland in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, having opted for experience in his first selection since returning to the role.
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC digital services as Ireland defend title
Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams. All three opening fixtures will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the...
atptour.com
Davis Cup Qualifiers: Great Britain's Norrie & Austria's Thiem Among Stars In Action
Twenty-four nations will start their quest to be crowned 2023 Davis Cup Finals champion this week when 12 qualifying ties take place around the world from 3-5 February. Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans will try to deliver for Great Britain in its tie against Colombia, with #NextGenATP star Jack Draper and Top 5 doubles pair Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury rounding up the squad.
Ireland to stage Bangladesh Super League ODIs in England
South Africa's docked point for slow over-rate improves Ireland's qualification prospects
Athletics-Yehualaw, Kosgei headline stellar women's London Marathon field
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw will defend her London Marathon title in April, with world record holder Brigid Kosgei and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya also set to run, organisers said on Thursday.
Kylian Mbappe set to be named new France captain aged 24 after Hugo Lloris’ retirement following World Cup heartache
KYLIAN MBAPPE is set to be named the new France national team captain aged 24, according to reports. Les Bleus are on the hunt for a new skipper to lead the side going forwards following Hugo Lloris' international retirement. The Tottenham stopper wore the armband at the World Cup in...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Big Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce to battle Zhilei Zhang on April 15
“Big Juggernaut” Joe Joyce continues his rise to a world heavyweight title shot by facing Zhilei Zhang on April 15. Joyce will defend his status as the WBO Interim champion against the Chinese giant at the Copper Box Arena. The event will be broadcast live on BT Sport. It...
volleyballmag.com
North American battles loom large at Volleyball World Beach Doha Elite 16
The USA’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss advanced through the qualifier Wednesday at the 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Doha Elite 16 in Qatar by beating two pairs of fellow Americans. Now they’ll face a team from Canada on Thursday. And they’re not alone. Olympian Kelly Cheng and...
Joe Joyce to fight Zhilei Zhang in April as Briton takes next step towards world title
Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...
Breaking Muscle
Shaun Clarida Shows Off 86-Kilogram (190-Pound) Body Weight Ahead of 2023 Arnold Classic
In his current competitive ventures, Shaun Clarida has little to prove. The bodybuilder has won two of the last three 212 Olympia titles (2020, 2022) and, as he maintains his impeccable physique with diligent nutrition and training, he seems destined to continue said reign for as long as he pleases. However, for the time being, the athlete might be ready to challenge himself and try ventures outside his usual comfortable scope. He’s implied as much by competing in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic in the Men’s Open division.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Prize Money and Points Breakdown with $2,855,495 on offer
The ATP tour will descend upon Dubai, U.A.E from February 27-March 4, 2023, as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continues the tradition of welcoming the circuit's top stars to it's beautiful city. An ATP 500 event, the tournament will feature World No.1 and 2023 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic....
Comments / 0