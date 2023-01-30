ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: England v Scotland - Luke Crosbie in Calcutta Cup team

Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary, BBC radio commentary and video highlights of every match. Luke Crosbie will win his third cap in Scotland's back row in the Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham. The Edinburgh flanker will line up in the...
BBC

England v South Africa: Jofra Archer takes six wickets to inspire tourists to win

England 346-7 (50 overs): Buttler 131, Malan 118; Ngidi 4-62 South Africa 287 (43.1 overs): Klaasen 80; Archer 6-40 A resurgent Jofra Archer took six wickets to inspire England to a 59-run consolation victory against South Africa in the third one-day international. Defending 347 after superb centuries from Dawid Malan...
The Independent

Six Nations: Wales will ‘relish’ being underdogs in opener against Ireland, Gatland says

Warren Gatland believes Wales will relish being underdogs for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.The Principality Stadium encounter kicks off Gatland’s second stint as Wales head coach, with his previous reign between 2008 and 2019 yielding four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals.“I think all the Welsh like to be underdogs don’t they?” he said, previewing the match.“We realise what a challenge it’s going to be, they’ve got the continuity of being unbeaten in the Autumn, the confidence that will bring.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Six Nations: England rugby team train ahead of Scotland Six Nations openerPremier League: Weston McKennie ‘super excited’ to join Leeds on loanSuper Bowl 2023: Here’s everything you need to know about the game
The Independent

I think 2023 will be my last year – Sir Mo Farah confirmed for London Marathon

Sir Mo Farah admits this year’s London Marathon is likely to be his last.Britain’s most successful track athlete has been confirmed on the entry list for this year’s men’s elite race around the capital.Farah, who missed last year’s event through injury, will be 40 by the time the TCS London Marathon comes around on April 23, and he wants at least one last hurrah in front of his home fans.“It’s been an amazing career and taking part in the London Marathon is a very big deal,” he said.“I was gutted not to race last year and I just want to...
Breaking Muscle

Seven-Time 212 Olympia Champ Flex Lewis Predicts Top 10 at 2023 Arnold Classic

When James “Flex” Lewis speaks on the current state of bodybuilding, folks in the community tend to listen to the retired legend. As the 2023 Arnold Classic (AC) nears this March — a contest that will now have a lucrative $300,000 cash prize — the former dynastic seven-time 212 Olympia champion (2012-2018) discussed some of his perspectives on the Columbus, OH, event.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Raphael Varane: France and Manchester United defender retires from international football

France defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 29.The Manchester United centre-back won the World Cup with France in 2018 and helped his country reach the 2022 final in Qatar. Varane won 93 international caps with France and said in a social media post that he lived out his childhood dream by winning the World Cup.Varane said he was stepping aside as “the time has come for the new generation” of French players.“We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance,” he said.The former...
atptour.com

Davis Cup Qualifiers: Great Britain's Norrie & Austria's Thiem Among Stars In Action

Twenty-four nations will start their quest to be crowned 2023 Davis Cup Finals champion this week when 12 qualifying ties take place around the world from 3-5 February. Cameron Norrie and Daniel Evans will try to deliver for Great Britain in its tie against Colombia, with #NextGenATP star Jack Draper and Top 5 doubles pair Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury rounding up the squad.
worldboxingnews.net

‘Big Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce to battle Zhilei Zhang on April 15

“Big Juggernaut” Joe Joyce continues his rise to a world heavyweight title shot by facing Zhilei Zhang on April 15. Joyce will defend his status as the WBO Interim champion against the Chinese giant at the Copper Box Arena. The event will be broadcast live on BT Sport. It...
volleyballmag.com

North American battles loom large at Volleyball World Beach Doha Elite 16

The USA’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss advanced through the qualifier Wednesday at the 2023 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Doha Elite 16 in Qatar by beating two pairs of fellow Americans. Now they’ll face a team from Canada on Thursday. And they’re not alone. Olympian Kelly Cheng and...
The Independent

Joe Joyce to fight Zhilei Zhang in April as Briton takes next step towards world title

Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...
Breaking Muscle

Shaun Clarida Shows Off 86-Kilogram (190-Pound) Body Weight Ahead of 2023 Arnold Classic

In his current competitive ventures, Shaun Clarida has little to prove. The bodybuilder has won two of the last three 212 Olympia titles (2020, 2022) and, as he maintains his impeccable physique with diligent nutrition and training, he seems destined to continue said reign for as long as he pleases. However, for the time being, the athlete might be ready to challenge himself and try ventures outside his usual comfortable scope. He’s implied as much by competing in the upcoming 2023 Arnold Classic in the Men’s Open division.
COLUMBUS, OH

