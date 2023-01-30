Read full article on original website
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars
A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
KDVR.com
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
Did Flatiron Freddy see his shadow on Groundhog Day? Here's the answer
Not to be overshadowed by his more famous weather-predicting rival in Pennsylvania, Boulder's own Flatiron Freddy made his annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA reported. The stuffed yellow-bellied marmot got dressed up in his best top hat and cape – and saw his shadow. The prediction from Boulder's "seer of seers" is that there will be six more weeks of winter. That meant Freddy and Punxsutawney Phil, who also saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter, were on the same page. Read the full story from KUSA here.
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
An irruption of birds
From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
elevationoutdoors.com
Eldora Is Going OFF!
Boulder’s local hill is getting hit with outstanding snow and continues to build a solid community with races, uphill skiing, Nordic trails, and damn fine pizza. It’s just a 45-minute drive from the Land of Coach Prime to Eldora—and this winter that’s all you need to make the most of what has been an incredible season so far. Eldora is getting hit with copious snow, opening up new lines and in the trees and putting down a solid base for the rest of the season. But more than that the resort keeps evolving—it’s run better than ever and every employee—from the parking staff to the lifites—seems to love working here. More so, the place is building a forward-thinking ski community that goes beyond the lifts with a bustling (and lung busting) Nordic center, uphill skiing on weekdays, and an uphhill race series, the Eldora Morning Grind, that launched this week.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil
Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
