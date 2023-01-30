So far light freezing rain and sleet is impacting West Tennessee this evening, but some heavier bands will move in tonight between midnight and 6am. The further south you are the higher amounts you will see from the last push. A ice glaze though is possible for all of our viewing area, so be sure to stay cautious and take you time during your morning commute on Thursday. This third push looks to less significant than the first two for most of us but will linger around off and on into Thursday morning. We will have a full update coming up right here.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO