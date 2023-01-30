Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Showers Out, Cold Continues, Sunshine Returns Friday
As the skies clear out tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid 20s. The below freezing temperatures could lead to some slick spots on roads that have water on them to freeze. Some black ice could pop up so be careful on the roads Friday morning. The wind chill could fall into the teens in the morning too. Plenty of sunshine is coming for Friday but highs will not hit 40°. Warmer weather will return this weekend and rain showers will return in the middle of next week as well. Catch the full forecast coming up here.
WBBJ
Light Freezing Rain & Sleet Through Thursday Morning
So far light freezing rain and sleet is impacting West Tennessee this evening, but some heavier bands will move in tonight between midnight and 6am. The further south you are the higher amounts you will see from the last push. A ice glaze though is possible for all of our viewing area, so be sure to stay cautious and take you time during your morning commute on Thursday. This third push looks to less significant than the first two for most of us but will linger around off and on into Thursday morning. We will have a full update coming up right here.
wnbjtv.com
Third Day of Winter Weather Affects People in the Jackson Area
JACKSON, Tenn. - There are still some slippery streets and roads here in Jackson and that’s caused some schools and businesses to remain closed for a third day. This is the third day of working from home for a lot of people here. “Well until today, the third day,...
WBBJ
Some roads slick following second round of winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — How did last night’s freezing rain and ice impact our area?. Many businesses and city offices were closed to start the first day of February. The condition of the roads was a big factor in that decision. While it did not keep everyone off of...
Photos of winter weather in Middle Tennessee, February 1
News 2 gathered photos from across the viewing area, showing multiple types of precipitation impacting communities across Middle Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Tracking the last round of rain to some snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have ONE MORE round of rain to some snow before the sunshine finally returns!!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
WBBJ
Stay cautious as ice melts
JACKSON, Tenn. — What are some of the dangers as the icy weather melts away?. Even though the ice is melting on the roads and on bridges, there are still some dangers that can come from this weather. We asked people how they are dealing with the weather and...
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
WBBJ
Crews prep for second round of winter weather
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local officials talked about preparation be done to prepare the area for a second day of winter weather. “Right now we are pre-salting. The moisture on the street is just right to kind of a pre-treat with salt, rock salt,” said Johnny Weddle, the Superintendent of the Street Department in Jackson.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
WBBJ
Downtown business owner talks about weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent ice storms has not only had an effect on the roads. They’ve impacted local businesses as well. Because many opted to stay indoors, some businesses have felt the effects. One local business owner, Hunter Cross of Third Eye Curiosities, said that he had...
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
WKRN
TN power companies monitoring possible ice storm
Electric companies like TVA expect the ice storm to be localized, as they prepare personnel and equipment for potential outages. Electric companies like TVA expect the ice storm to be localized, as they prepare personnel and equipment for potential outages. Clarksville power providers monitor icy conditions. Power providers continue to...
