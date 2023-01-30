Roche’s Genentech debuts next iteration of MS campaign, highlights experiences in Black community

Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Pfizer cuts eight programs, including dwarfism drug at center of Therachon buyout
Pfizer is culling a number of programs in its pipeline, it disclosed in an update linked to its fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. Among those is recifercept, a drug for a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia that was the centerpiece of Pfizer’s buyout of rare disease outfit Therachon in 2019. At the time, Pfizer paid $340 million upfront, with an additional $470 million in milestones. In its earnings presentation, Pfizer said that the drug had failed a Phase II study.
endpts.com
New competitors push Sanofi to offer voluntary retirement packages at two Indian sites
Novo Nordisk notches big GLP-1 sales amid rebounding supplies, but cautions on future 'periodic constraints'. With Novo Nordisk’s obesity treatment Wegovy fully back in stock in December, sales are beginning to soar, the Danish pharma reported during its annual earnings call on Wednesday. Total scripts of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) Wegovy topped 37,000 weekly in mid-January, a hockey stick uptick from end-of-year levels below 15,000 per week.
endpts.com
Novartis' Xolair successor hit by another PhIII axe, but food allergy study continues
Once thought to be a near shoe-in successor to Xolair, Novartis’ biologic ligelizumab hit another roadblock, with an additional Phase III scrapped, the Swiss Big Pharma confirmed to Endpoints News. After ligelizumab failed to beat Xolair in two Phase III trials in the fall of 2021, Novartis is back...
endpts.com
Roche writes off $3B+ in pipeline assets, $750M for Spark-acquired gene therapies
Roche faces a downward turn in revenue this year, writing down or off billions in assets, and predicting a decline in revenue from Covid-19 products as seen industrywide. Roche put out word Thursday morning in its financial report, detailing billions of dollars that the company has written off, which equaled more than $700 million in 2021 and more than $3.1 billion in 2022.
endpts.com
MarketingRx roundup: Publicis takes cancer workplace effort to Super Bowl; Pharma advertisers still spend big on TV
Backed by a group of founding big-name brand partners that include AbbVie, Sanofi and MSD, Publicis Group is taking its “Working with Cancer” message to the Super Bowl. The one-minute commercial set to debut during the game highlights the struggle of dealing with cancer and managing work through the eyes of two people on their commutes to work on the first Monday back.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
Moderna says its RNA vaccine was nearly 84% effective in preventing symptoms in adults 60 and older
Moderna said a late-stage trial found that its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was 84% effective in preventing at least two symptoms in adults ages 60 and older.
How Much Will Moderna COVID Vaccines Cost in 2023?
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have been free because of federal funding. However, if that funding stops, people may have to pay out of pocket for the shots. Moderna and Pfizer reportedly have plans to price their COVID-19 vaccines at $110 to $130 per dose. Americans who have health insurance will...
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
msn.com
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
Column: Moderna and Pfizer are jacking up the price of COVID vaccines. The government should stop them
Moderna and Pfizer have announced plans to quadruple the price of their COVID vaccines, putting them out of reach for millions. The U.S. should step in.
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
endpts.com
Simba Gill staying on at Evelo to weather layoffs and a PhII fail
Simba Gill will be staying put as CEO of Evelo Biosciences for now. Gill announced last year that he would be leaving the head position at Evelo to take on the role of executive partner at Flagship Pioneering. He was aiming to stay on until a successor was selected, but there’s a new course of action in the wake of a Phase II miss and a reduced headcount.
Daily Mail ‘Temporarily’ Takes Article Down Alleging Pfizer Manipulated COVID
The Daily Mail took down a digital article last week that promoted Project Veritas’ latest sting operation alleging that a Pfizer executive admitted the pharmaceutical giant was making a “more potent” version of COVID in order to create new vaccines for sale.Following days of anti-vaxxers and right-wing media outlets complaining about the article’s quiet deletion, and hours after The Daily Beast reached out to the tabloid, the piece was back online—and was completely changed.Senior reporter Andrea Cavallier, the article’s original author, was originally removed from the byline but has since reappeared. The updated article, which came back online Monday afternoon,...
Pfizer denies widely viewed claim it mutates coronavirus for vaccine development
Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer denies a claim that it is considering mutating the coronavirus for use in the development of future COVID-19 vaccines. The company issued a response late last week after a controversial organization known as Project Veritas released what appears to be a secret recording of an individual who claims to be a senior employee of Pfizer.
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
endpts.com
Karuna licenses Goldfinch assets to compete with Boehringer Ingelheim in neuroscience
Karuna Therapeutics is looking to compete with Boehringer Ingelheim on depression and anxiety with a new license to Goldfinch Bio’s assets, starting with $15 million to the shuttered biotech. Karuna steps into an arena already being tested by Boehringer in multiple Phase II studies — the two are targeting...
Comments / 0