ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May

By Phil Mattingly, Jeremy Diamond, Tami Luhby
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 339

Uncle Fester 60
4d ago

He has to shift the funding for our some 2 million border crossers to pay their living expenses in hotels & secretly move em around the country in the midst of night time darkness & fog

Reply(31)
133
Ak off-road
4d ago

Free stuff should have ended last year, if not sooner, all the people staying home making more money than those working. Illegals getting a large percentage of Covid funding. All the illegals in NY demanding that they are taken care of, first thing That should have happened is they were taken to a plane and sent the hell back. NY is still not willing to hire back those who were wrongly terminated for not getting the poke. Biden wants a group of people relying on the government for their money and their vote.

Reply(18)
89
James Amador
4d ago

The government has to cut back on free medication and treatments of US citizens in order to keep supplying Billions to Ukraine……..see how that works.

Reply(1)
40
Related
Military.com

Tricare Beneficiaries Are Suffering. The Biden Administration Refuses to Hear Them Out.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is a pharmacist who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Budget Committee. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
Salon

South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
ILLINOIS STATE
Marry Evens

Is the Federal Government Issuing and Paying the Fourth Stimulus Check in 2023?

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The new Congress, which featured both elected and re-elected Representatives, was sworn in on Tuesday. Although the Democrats may retain control of the Senate, Republicans have seized control of the House of Representatives. As a result, President Biden's proposal for a fourth stimulus check no longer has the complete support of the Legislature.
The Independent

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests.Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden's administration saying it plans to end the emergency declarations on May 11. Here's a look at what will stay and what will go once the emergency order is lifted: COVID-19 TESTS, TREATMENTS AND VACCINESThe at-home nasal swabs, COVID-19 vaccines as well as their accompanying boosters, treatments and other products that scientists have...
ILLINOIS STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Hill

Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it plans to end on May 11 a pair of emergency designations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under both the national emergency and the public health emergency, both the Trump and Biden administrations implemented and extended programs that aimed to provide relief when it came to paying for…
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy