ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Development proposal that could’ve closed key road between Reston and Wolf Trap withdrawn

Fairfax County is no longer considering a proposal to allow more housing in Wolf Trap’s Crowells Corner neighborhood. The Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) submission has been withdrawn by its nominator, county planner David Stinson said at a virtual meeting last night (Tuesday) to discuss requested land use changes in east Reston and along Hunter Mill Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Infrared fitness center opens in Herndon’s Woodland Crossing

Hotworx, a fitness studio that offers 24/7 infrared workouts, has opened in Woodland Crossing in the Herndon area. Located at 2310 Woodland Crossing Drive in Suite G, the business gives customers access to workouts in a sauna-like room. Customers can sign up for half-hour isometric workouts and 15-minute High Intensity...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 1, 2023

Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 7128 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 1, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Deadline for Feedback on School Calendars Extended — “Thank you to the approximately 23,000 families, staff, students, and community members who completed FCPS’ Calendar Feedback Form…The form will close on Monday, February 6, at noon. The School Board is scheduled to vote on a calendar on Thursday, February 9.” [FCPS]
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS school bus tire catches fire in Pimmit Hills, students evacuated

A Fairfax County Public Schools bus had a tire catch fire while on Route 7 yesterday (Wednesday), causing some alarm in the surrounding Pimmit Hills neighborhood. The tire fire occurred around 11:42 a.m. on Leesburg Pike in front of the Trader Joe’s shopping center near Pimmit Drive, as first reported by the Falls Church News-Press.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry?

By Chris Miller Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Jan. 20 announcement that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia was not welcome news for all. Here’s why: it seems that Virginia is chasing an initiative that will require our energy system size to double or triple, with ratepayers […] The post Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market

The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

State math error means FCPS will get less funding than expected

Fairfax County Public Schools has to adjust its budget outlook for the next two years after a miscalculation led the state to overestimate how much funding it will give local school districts. The error means FCPS will get nearly $18 million less than it had anticipated, including $5.1 million for...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Flippin’ Pizza closes in South Lakes Village Center

Flippin’ Pizza, a pizza chain that serves New York-style pizza, appears to have closed its Reston location. The business was located at 1110 South Lakes Drive in Suite 11130-F. It was closed when FFXnow passed by last Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26), despite posted operating hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Tysons Galleria dine-in movie theater CMX CinéBistro is now open

CMX CinéBistro (2001 International Drive, Suite 1700U) has officially opened at Tysons Galleria after a couple of delays last fall. The dine-in movie theater, which features a full bar and lounge, is located on the third floor of the mall’s redeveloped Macy’s wing. CMX Cinemas announced on...
TYSONS, VA
sungazette.news

Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Exhibit featuring botanical samples, embroidery coming to Reston Town Center

A new exhibit featuring intricate embroidery on leaves is set to open soon at Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art‘s satellite gallery in Reston Town Center. Artist Hillary Waters Fayle’s work, “Remnants and Echoes,” will open tomorrow (Friday) at 6 p.m. at the Signature apartment building’s ground-floor gallery. There will be a members-only preview from 5:30-6 p.m. with the institute’s curatorial staff.
RESTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

Va. regulators propose easing emission limits for data centers over power transmission concerns

With Dominion Energy anticipating possible problems supplying electricity to data centers in parts of Northern Virginia this spring, the state Department of Environmental Quality is proposing to ease certain air emissions rules for facilities in the zone to allow them to get extra power from generators. In a statement announcing the proposal Thursday, DEQ Director […] The post Va. regulators propose easing emission limits for data centers over power transmission concerns appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy