NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Ruslan Iskhakov Added to AHL All-Star Classic
Ruslan Iskhakov is tied for third among all AHL rookies in scoring (31 points) The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que. He will join Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc.
NHL
Svechnikov wins Fastest Skater at All-Star Skills
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes won the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills at FLA LIVE Arena on Friday. The 22-year-old forward defeated Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala in the final round with a time of 13.699 seconds after Fiala completed the course in 14.114 seconds.
NHL
Pathway to Hockey Summit inspires, educates those looking to work in NHL
SUNRISE, Fla -- Gina Galasso said all she knew about hockey a decade ago was Wayne Gretzky. Today, she's steeped in the sport as executive vice president & chief human resources officer for the Anaheim Ducks. "For me, not an athlete … I'm a Latina from East L.A., I never...
NHL
Hayes of Flyers sharing 1st All-Star Game with son of late brother Jimmy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The conversation was as much a joke as it was serious. At least, that was the way Kevin Hayes thought of it, all those vows that he would make an NHL All-Star Game, all those times that his older brother would say that it was going to happen.
NHL
Prospect Report: Del Bel Belluz has the tools to make an impact
Luca Del Bel Belluz has the name. The Blue Jackets took the Canadian center with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2022 draft, and they haven't been disappointed with what many considered one of the top available centers in the draft. Del Bel Belluz possesses a solid two-way game...
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
'BLESSED TO HAVE HIM'
FORT LAUDERDALE - It says a lot about a man when old pals - now, competitors - can't help but smile at the very mention of your name. Nazem Kadri had that big of an impact in Colorado. "We were blessed to have him on our team," said Mikko Rantanen,...
NHL
Hughes Named NHL's First Star for January | BLOG
The Devils leading scorer had 23 points through 13 games, including 13 goals. Devils forward and 2023 All-Star Jack Hughes was named the NHL's First Star for the month of January. Hughes had an outstanding January where he scored 13 goals and had 10 assists for 23 points, which led the NHL. The Devils forward had four multi-goal games and nine multi-point games. He averaged a goal a game throughout the month and over a point per game through New Jersey's 13 contests in January.
NHL
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Tage Thompson are ready to go for tonight's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson was absent from Monday's practice after taking a maintenance day to rest an upper-body injury. Cozens will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in...
NHL
Hughes Arrives in Florida | ALL-STAR
Get the interviews, content, and more from Day 1 in Florida as Jack Hughes attends the NHL All-Star Weekend. Jack Hughes and the rest of the NHL All-Stars have arrived today ahead of a jam packed weekend of All-Star festivities. But before Hughes did the lap around the media circuit, he met up with Learn to Play participant and All-Star attendee Tanisha to give her a gift and a hug.
NHL
Super 16: Sabres back in power rankings; Kraken continue to climb
The Buffalo Sabres are back in the Super 16 after dropping out two weeks ago. The Sabres are No. 16, nudging their way in ahead of the Washington Capitals by three voting points. They were No. 16 three weeks ago. The top six remains the same from last week, although...
NHL
Islanders' Nelson has dad skills on display at NHL All-Star Weekend
Forward, father of three, shows he clearly knows how to multitask. Brock Nelson has acheived dad-level expert. The New York Islanders forward and Metropolitan Division All-Star was conducting an interview along the side boards at FLA LIVE Arena during 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend when he was hit up for a common parent request: a drink.
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Hurricanes rally for OT victory after Kings blow 3-goal lead in 3rd
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored on the power play with 54 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Aho one-timed a pass from Brent Burns in the right face-off circle to extend his...
NHL
Linus Ullmark brings heat with first All Star game outfit
SUNRISE, Fla. - Linus Ullmark was selected to the NHL All-Star game for the first time in his career, so he wanted to make a statement this weekend. His suit certainly helped him do that. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up in a light green paisley suit when he met...
NHL
#AskKrenner: All-Star break edition
I know we're all a bit biased, but which bolt(s) do you wish could also attend all star weekend?. The initial selection process had one player from each team selected. Each team consists of 11 All-Stars, leaving three spots open for two skaters and one goaltender. The final three players added for the Atlantic Division were Andrei Vasilevskiy, Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak.
NHL
Ilya Sorokin goes Miami Vice with All-Star Mask
Islanders goaltender goes full Sonny Crockett for his All-Star mask. Ilya Sorokin understood the assignment. The Islanders' goaltender channeled his inner Sonny Crockett, going with the Miami Vice colors on the Islanders fisherman. Words don't do it justice, just enjoy. Get First Looks at Bo Horvat in his Islanders Jersey.
NHL
Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History
The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
