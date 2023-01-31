Broadway legend Audra McDonald returning to Fresno for concert

Fresno native and Broadway legend Audra McDonald will be returning to the stage in Fresno this summer.

McDonald, a Fresno native, will be gracing the stage at the Warnors Theatre on June 25th, 2023.

She's helping celebrate 50 years of The Good Company Players, where she got her start before becoming a beloved Broadway star.

The concert is expected to kick off at 2 pm and run through 5 pm.