ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Broadway legend Audra McDonald returning to Fresno for concert

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOcYJ_0kWhhwnB00 Fresno native and Broadway legend Audra McDonald will be returning to the stage in Fresno this summer.

McDonald, a Fresno native, will be gracing the stage at the Warnors Theatre on June 25th, 2023.

She's helping celebrate 50 years of The Good Company Players, where she got her start before becoming a beloved Broadway star.

The concert is expected to kick off at 2 pm and run through 5 pm.

You can find tickets by clicking here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

The Visalia Spring Fest is back this weekend

The Visalia Springfest, the valley’s biggest home show, is happening this weekend at the Visalia Convention Center located at 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, CA. Friday, Feb. 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5th from 10 a.m....
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Visalia Fox Theatre presents Tchaikovsky’s Last Note

The Visalia Sequoia Symphony presents Tchaikovsky’s “Last Note” Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 pm at the Visalia Fox Theatre. Tickets are available online. Fans can meet with the Musical Director Bruce Kiesling, musicians, and fellow music lovers after the performance at Sequoia Brewing Company – Visalia Barrel Room.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Longtime Fresno Favorite Cracks Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants List

A longtime Fresno delicatessen known for its delicious sandwiches has cracked Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants list for 2023. Sam’s Italian Deli & Market is ranked No. 68 based on the recommendations of Yelp reviewers. “For more than 4 decades, this deli and Italian market has been filling...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Air Supply coming to Fresno in August

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The duet Air Supply along with Little River Band will take the stage in Fresno in August. The event will take place at the Warnors Center For The Performing Arts on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:00 a.m. Air Supply was […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Mr. John Coon from Redwood High School

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week. Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford business owners hoping to feel the love this Valentine’s Day season

As we enter the season of love, Hanford businesses have embraced the Valentine's Day holiday season with pink and red hearts scattered across multiple storefront displays. And while more date nights could lead to more reservations for local restaurants, Valentine’s Day would be nothing without a bouquet of red roses and a box of chocolates.
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Mutt Monday: Bambi the Terrier-mix needs a forever home

Bambi (animal ID: 26263) is an eight-month-old terrier mix. She was abandoned at the Valley Animal Center in November last year. Valley Animal Center staff shared her story on TikTok. She was very nervous at first but has opened up since then. Her adoption fee is $180 and includes spay,...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy