WTTW - Chicago PBS

Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary

Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station

A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
Little Village Discount Mall Vendors Given Another Short-Term Extension as Future Remains Unclear

The future of the Discount Mall in Little Village remains clouded in uncertainty as the property’s owner has granted vendors another short-term lease extension. On Tuesday, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) hosted a meeting Tuesday with vendors to reassure them he will be fighting to keep the retail hub open. Novak Construction, the mall’s owner, extended vendors’ leases until the end of March.
Feb. 1, 2023 - Full Show

The Chicago mayoral race gets personal in the latest forum between candidates — Spotlight Politics on that and more. A former cop evades dozens of parking tickets. And the first day of Black History Month.
What’s Up With All the Coyote Sightings? It’s Mating Season. No Need To Panic, But Leash Your Dog, Experts Say

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the rush to find a partner is on — among coyotes. Late winter is coyote mating season, which reaches its peak toward the end of February. And that’s leading to more sightings than usual by humans — even in downtown Chicago — as the animals are a bit bolder and on the move in their search for a soulmate. (Yes, coyotes mate for life.)
Jan. 31, 2023 - Full Show

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on why she's dropping charges against R. Kelly. New life for the Equal Rights Amendment. Why Chicago elections are nonpartisan. And a longtime actor turns film director.
