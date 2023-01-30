Read full article on original website
Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary
Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
Chicago Police Eject Resident Who Spoke Against ComEd Deal from City Council Meeting
Chicago police officers ejected a leader of the Chicago chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America from the City Council chambers during Wednesday’s City Council meeting after they said the deal Mayor Lori Lightfoot brokered with Commonwealth Edison “spit in the face” of efforts to fight climate change and prevent corruption.
Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station
A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
Little Village Discount Mall Vendors Given Another Short-Term Extension as Future Remains Unclear
The future of the Discount Mall in Little Village remains clouded in uncertainty as the property’s owner has granted vendors another short-term lease extension. On Tuesday, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) hosted a meeting Tuesday with vendors to reassure them he will be fighting to keep the retail hub open. Novak Construction, the mall’s owner, extended vendors’ leases until the end of March.
Proposed ComEd Deal Brokered by Lightfoot Silent on Ethics Issues, Shutoff Relief
In the wake of Commonwealth Edison’s admission that it engaged in a yearslong bribery scheme, a furious Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned the utility giant would have to make significant changes if it wanted to keep its lucrative city contract. But the proposed agreement that Lightfoot is set to introduce...
‘Rooftop Pastor’ Corey Brooks Gets $8M Donation for Woodlawn Community Center
The Rev. Corey Brooks brought attention to his Woodlawn community and his cause when he camped out on a Chicago rooftop for almost a year to raise funds for a new community center. Now, with an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation announced Wednesday — and a total of...
Ethics Board Warns Candidates: Don’t Use Uniformed Cops in Your Ads
Do not use images of uniformed Chicago police officers, firefighters or city personnel in campaign advertisements, the Chicago Board of Ethics warned candidates running for mayor, City Council and Police District Council. The unsigned advisory opinion, issued Monday by the Chicago Board of Ethics, was prompted by a spate of...
City Opens Temporary Shelter in Shuttered Woodlawn School
Chicago officials opened a shelter for immigrants bused to Chicago in a shuttered school in Woodlawn on Thursday, defying vehement objections from nearby residents.
Disbarred Lawyer, ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Tom Girardi Indicted in Chicago Federal Court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disgraced ex-lawyer Tom Girardi, once celebrated for winning massive settlements, has been indicted by federal grand juries in Los Angeles and Chicago on charges he stole more than $18 million from clients, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The charges are the latest legal blow to a once-powerful...
Feb. 1, 2023 - Full Show
The Chicago mayoral race gets personal in the latest forum between candidates — Spotlight Politics on that and more. A former cop evades dozens of parking tickets. And the first day of Black History Month.
Chicago City Council Gets First Look at 15-Year Deal with ComEd Brokered by Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged members of the Chicago City Council on Monday to extend Commonwealth Edison’s lucrative contract for 15 years in return for at least $100 million from the beleaguered utility giant to be used in the city’s fight against climate change. In a series of briefings...
Chicago’s Elections are Nonpartisan, But Lori Lightfoot Is Working to Cast Paul Vallas as a Republican
Chicago elections have been nonpartisan since 1999, but that has not stopped Mayor Lori Lightfoot from attempting to paint one of her biggest rivals — Paul Vallas — as a Republican, hoping to gain an edge in her bid for reelection. For weeks, Lightfoot has described Vallas as...
Want to See the Green Comet? Adler Planetarium Will Have a Livestream Wednesday Night
Having traveled from a place in the solar system that scientists only theoretically think exists, the Green Comet is making its closest pass to Earth Wednesday night and the skies are looking clear enough for Adler Planetarium to host a virtual viewing party. Tune in to the Adler’s Sky Observers...
Spotlight Politics: Chicago Mayoral Race Heats Up
Tensions rose at this week's Chicago mayoral forum. And things got heated at City Council over Mayor Lori Lightfoot's ComEd proposal.
What’s Up With All the Coyote Sightings? It’s Mating Season. No Need To Panic, But Leash Your Dog, Experts Say
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the rush to find a partner is on — among coyotes. Late winter is coyote mating season, which reaches its peak toward the end of February. And that’s leading to more sightings than usual by humans — even in downtown Chicago — as the animals are a bit bolder and on the move in their search for a soulmate. (Yes, coyotes mate for life.)
Ex-Chicago Police Officer Allegedly Lied Repeatedly to Dodge Numerous Traffic Citations
A former Chicago police officer is facing felony charges after a watchdog investigation alleged he repeatedly lied about his vehicle in order to get out of parking tickets. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, has been charged with four felony counts of perjury and five felony counts of forgery, according to the Chicago Office of Inspector General (OIG).
January Is Already Over! Take Our Chicago News Quiz to See What You Know.
Plenty of news came out of Springfield and Chicago’s City Hall in January. Did you keep up with the headlines? Take our January news quiz to see how much you know about new laws, a couple of strikes, a pair of beloved Chicago landmarks, and even some baby lions.
Black History Month's Chicago Connection
Michael Bennett, associate professor of sociology at DePaul University, explains Chicago's ties to Black History Month.
Jan. 31, 2023 - Full Show
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on why she's dropping charges against R. Kelly. New life for the Equal Rights Amendment. Why Chicago elections are nonpartisan. And a longtime actor turns film director.
How Did Black History Month Begin? A Look at its Origins and the Contributions of Black Chicagoans
Celebrations in Chicago have kicked off for the start of Black History Month, which is marked by this year’s theme, “Black Resistance.”. Members of the Black Heroes Matter Coalition on Wednesday crowned a bust of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, who is recognized as the first permanent non-indigenous settler of Chicago.
