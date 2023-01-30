Read full article on original website
Related
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Gives Health Update Following Claims He's Paralyzed
Hogan's rep shared how the wrestler is doing after his recent back surgery.
WWE Star Forced To Apologise To Steve Austin & The Undertaker Before Return
An ex-WWE Superstar was told that they had to apologise to some major WWE stars including Steve Austin and The Undertaker before they could return to the company. Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has reflected on his ex-wife Sable’s acrimonious exit from WWE in 1999 which saw her launch a lawsuit against WWE for sexual harassment. That suit was settled in August of that year but Mero chose to side with his wife and also left the company.
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
Brock Lesnar reportedly had “some backstage heat” over unplanned Royal Rumble moment
According to Fightful Select, there was reportedly an “unplanned situation” during the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match that led to Brock Lesnar getting some backstage heat. A post-elimination “freak out” was expected but there were apparently a few moments that people didn’t see coming.
Hulk Hogan ‘is doing well and is not paralyzed’ following back surgery: rep
Hulk Hogan is on the mend, according to his rep. The WWE legend’s health sparked serious concern after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle said Hogan told him that he lost all feeling in his lower body. But Hogan’s rep dismissed the claim, insisting that the Hall of Famer is “doing well and is not paralyzed” following back surgery. “Everything is OK with him,” Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic champion said Hogan now relies on the help of a cane for mobility. “Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said...
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
WrestleMania 39 Card Leaked
A look at several planned matches that have been leaked for WrestleMania 39, as well as how the rest of the card could shape up. WrestleMania season is fast approaching, so let’s take a look…. Official WrestleMania 39 Matches. We’re now just two months out from WrestleMania and starting...
The Boogeyman Reportedly Undergoes Surgery
Former WWE star Marty Wright, aka "The Boogeyman," had knee surgery last week, according to PWInsider. They reported Tuesday night that Wright, 58, is currently rehabbing after the procedure. Wright has shared photos from his recovery in recent days, but has not opened up about the exact reason he required surgery or what type of recovery he's facing. On Monday, Wright said it's "time to get started" on his rehab.
Update On Timeline For Possible WWE Sale
WWE held an earnings call Thursday afternoon and released the full-year results for all four fiscal quarters of 2022. As reported earlier, the company saw an 18 percent increase in overall revenue, bringing in $1.3 billion, which is the highest in the company's history. WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and WWE CFO Frank Riddick were all present for the earnings call.
WWE’s McMahon Willing to Leave as Sales Hit Record $1.2 Billion
Vince McMahon will step away from World Wrestling Entertainment if it maximizes shareholder value in any future deal, the company told analysts in a call detailing its 2022 financial results Thursday night. “Yes. Without question,” CEO Nick Khan said when asked directly by an analyst if McMahon would leave WWE in a sale or other transaction, if needed. “He’s declared it to the board. He’s declared it to us in management. It’s all about shareholder value and obviously he’s a shareholder. So it’s not about what role he’ll have, it’s about maximizing that value opportunity.” The controlling shareholder of WWE, McMahon voted...
“We’re at war now Solo. We take no prisoners now” Roman Reigns announces civil war following the Bloodline turmoil
Roman Reigns made the declaration of war at the end of the Royal Rumble night, just as The Bloodline appeared to be on the verge of breaking apart. The 2022 Royal Rumble lived up to its reputation as one of WWE’s most thrilling PPV events, with even more surprising elements than last year. The Bloodline storyline took a startling turn this Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns.
Possible Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown airs tonight from Greenville, South Carolina and a new report has a couple of notes on plans for the show. Fightful Select reports that as has been the case lately, the materials for Uncle Howdy were sent along to tonight’s show. Howdy is set to be in town for the episode along with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Shotzi, and Sheamus.
WWE RAW Breaks Previous Post Royal Rumble Show Record
The January 30th edition of Monday Night RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic. That was not the most important aspect of the show either. According to a report by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show had the biggest post-Royal...
