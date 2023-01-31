Troy’s Sheldon Seymour wins Mat Town Open for Lehigh
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Troy’s Sheldon Seymour earned a big tournament win over the weekend.
Seymour, a junior at 125 pounds for Lehigh University, won The Mat Town Open at Lock Haven on Sunday. Competing unattached as a redshirt this season, Seymour cruised in the finals and eventually beat George Mason’s Ben Monn 4-2 in the title match.
Seymour is two-time PIAA State Champion out of Troy High School and went on to win a National Cadet Greco-Roman Championship in Fargo in 2018. Sheldon went a staggering (75-1) in his final two seasons at Troy.
Seymour is (22-4) in his redshirt season thus far for The Mountain Hawks. Lehigh will next host Army Saturday at 2 pm in Bethlehem.
(PHOTO: Lehigh Athletics)
