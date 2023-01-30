Read full article on original website
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Cody Rhodes Gets Emotional While Talking About WrestleMania 39 Main Event
Rhodes made his return from injury during the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match. He won the match and moved one step closer to fulfilling his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Speaking to WWE’s The Bump, The American Nightmare got emotional as he mentioned that WrestleMania will finally be headlined by...
Cody Rhodes Is Currently Not Scheduled For Any SmackDown Shows On The Road To WrestleMania
Cody Rhodes will remain on the RAW brand throughout the run to WrestleMania 39. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Cody Rhodes is back with WWE full-time. That being said, he will not pull double-duty as the company makes their way toward WrestleMania 39. In fact, he will be a red brand Superstar, but you never know if any SmackDown bookings could sneak their way onto his schedule.
Alundra Blayze Credits Ronda Rousey With Launching The Women’s Revolution To New Heights
Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She debuted during the 2018 Royal Rumble and shocked everyone. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut...
Cody Rhodes Did Not Expect His Neck Tattoo To Be So Big
The prominent American Nightmare tattoo on Cody Rhodes’ neck was unveiled at AEW Revolution 2020. Rhodes arrived in the arena with this new addition to his personality for his scheduled bout against the current AEW World champion, MJF. Right from first sight, Cody Rhodes’ amazing neck tattoo became the...
Rhea Ripley And Cody Rhodes Early Betting Favorites For WrestleMania Title Matches
With WrestleMania still months away, the anticipation for this highly anticipated showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is at an all-time high. The experts at BetOnline have weighed in, with the odds heavily favoring Cody Rhodes to dethrone The Tribal Chief and claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As of the time of writing this article, Cody’s odds sit at a commanding -400, reflecting his status as the clear favorite to come out on top. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is considered the underdog with odds of +250.
Keith Lee Is Off AEW TV To Sell Cinderblock Attack From Swerve Strickland
Keith Lee’s WWE release came as a surprise to fans, but they were even more shocked when he didn’t immediately show up in AEW. That AEW debut eventually came for Keith Lee, and he quickly formed a team with Swerve Strickland that has since disintegrated. The Wrestling Observer...
Buff Bagwell Says Car Accident Lead To Him Relapsing During The Pandemic
Marcus “Buff” Bagwell appeared as a guest on the latest episode of “The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish.” Some of the topics he discussed were his journery to the WCW career and being asked by Kevin Nash to become a part of the nWo. Eventually, the topic of his substance abuse was brought up.
Bryan Danielson Gets Past Timothy Thatcher, Next Challenger Named
Bryan Danielson’s next challenge was Timothy Thatcher who made his debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. This was gritty and a very technically sound match. MJF tried to interfere, but Konosuke Takeshita made the save and Bryan picked up the win. This caused MJF and Takeshita to brawl to the backstage area before being broken up. It was then announced that MJF and Takeshita will go one on one next week. It was also announced that Bryan’s next challenger is RUSH next week.
AEW Dynamite Card Revealed For 1/8/23
AEW Dynamite (2/8) AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. The Bunny. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns (Colten & Austin Gunn) AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita. AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (Kenny...
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Consider Signing Kota Ibushi
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi is now officially a free agent after parting ways with NJPW. Right after that, Ibushi was announced for several upcoming shows, including in GCW. While speaking to Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Kota Ibushi becoming a free agent. Khan made it...
Nick Khan Explains What WWE Are Looking For In A Potential Buyer
During WWE’s 4th quarter 2022 earnings call, company CEO Nick Khan addressed a potential WWE sale. After being asked to describe what kind of partner WWE is looking for, he made it clear that they need to have a firm understanding of the industry WWE operates in. WWE is...
WWE RAW Breaks Previous Post Royal Rumble Show Record
The January 30th edition of Monday Night RAW brought an average of 2.1 million viewers, with a .64 in the 18 to 49 demographic. That was not the most important aspect of the show either. According to a report by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show had the biggest post-Royal...
Editorial: The Best Matches and Moments of Disco Inferno
You can listen to all of Bodyslam’s podcasts by following us on Spotify and subscribing to our YouTube Channel, or any of your favorite podcast platforms. Be sure to check out Bodyslam.Net for all of your pro wrestling and MMA news!!. Nick Perkins is a writer for various publications...
Road Dogg Believes There Is Room For Another WWE All Women’s Show
Ever since the WWE women’s division has undergone a massive transformation, fans have been asking for an all-women’s Premium Live Event. While WWE held it’s first-ever all-women’s show in 2018 called WWE Evolution, it felt more like a special event than an actual Premium Live Event.
MLW Fusion Results (2/2/23)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on February 2. Matches were from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) def. The FBI...
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 1/3/23
AEW taped the February 3rd episode of AEW Rampage on February 1st from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Full spoilers (courtesy of Jeremy Lambert) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 2/3 (Taped On 2/1) AEW Trios Championships: The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (c)...
Hornswoggle Says He Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Segment
In 2006, Hornswoggle made his WWE debut, marking the beginning of a memorable journey in the WWE Universe. He went on to capture the Cruiserweight Championship, solidifying his place as a talented performer. Over the course of more than a decade, Hornswoggle continued to entertain fans and make a lasting impact within the company.
Bruce Prichard Undergoing Surgery
Bruce Prichard is no stranger to surgery. He had surgery last summer on his right shoulder, and he needed to take some time off. Now, it appears that he is getting ready to have another operation, but he has a bit of time to prepare. Bruce Prichard revealed on the...
Matt Cardona Reveals Why He Has Locked Down WWE Related Trademarks
On January 19th, Matt Cardona filed for trademarks on “WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT” for merchandise, toys, and entertainment purposes. Before that, he also registered a trademark for “Zack Ryder,” his old WWE name, last month. While speaking to by MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE Superstar...
