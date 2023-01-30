Bryan Danielson’s next challenge was Timothy Thatcher who made his debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. This was gritty and a very technically sound match. MJF tried to interfere, but Konosuke Takeshita made the save and Bryan picked up the win. This caused MJF and Takeshita to brawl to the backstage area before being broken up. It was then announced that MJF and Takeshita will go one on one next week. It was also announced that Bryan’s next challenger is RUSH next week.

2 DAYS AGO