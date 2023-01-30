ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers vs Michigan State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers is set to do battle tomorrow against Michigan State in a game that was originally slated for Jersey Mike's Arena but was moved to Madison Square Garden. Rutgers should still have a home court advantage as fans are expected to travel well over the bridge into New York City. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the first swinging in Michigan State's favor.
EAST LANSING, MI
Villanova at Creighton preview

The Match-Up: Villanova (10-12 overall, 4-7 Big East, #73 kenpom, #91 Net) battles Creighton (14-8 overall, 8-3 Big East, #12 kenpom, #17 Net) on Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Creighton has been playing great basketball of late and enters the game riding a five-game winning streak. All three Bluejay Big East conference losses came on the road - at Marquette, at UConn and at Xavier. The current win streak includes home wins over Providence, St. John's and Xavier as well as road wins over Butler and Georgetown. Out-of-conference highlights for Creighton include wins over Texas Tech and Arkansas on neutral courts and the low-light was a six game losing streak which included three games in which star big-man, Ryan Kalkbrenner was not available due to injury.
OMAHA, NE
Thoughts and highlights after Marquette 73 Villanova 64

1] Gritty comeback by MU when the team was not sharp....Omax struggled offensively...Nova did a great job of covering David Joplin. 2] The Big East ways of attacking MU...is to run the offense...and when MU switches on picks....try to pull Oso Ighodaro outside and then post you big man on Kolek or Kam Jones... MU's help defense makes the post pass harder....and if the post catches the ball down low...the help defense and a double comes to the post..
MILWAUKEE, WI
'From the Other Side" with Villanova Head Coach Kyle Neptune

Here another interview from our "From the Other Side” series. It is a quick transcript from my interview with Coach Neptune outside of the Villanova locker room last night. DOS: What makes Marquette such a unique team to play in the Big East? Is it the two passers Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro?
VILLANOVA, PA
