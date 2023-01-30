The Match-Up: Villanova (10-12 overall, 4-7 Big East, #73 kenpom, #91 Net) battles Creighton (14-8 overall, 8-3 Big East, #12 kenpom, #17 Net) on Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Creighton has been playing great basketball of late and enters the game riding a five-game winning streak. All three Bluejay Big East conference losses came on the road - at Marquette, at UConn and at Xavier. The current win streak includes home wins over Providence, St. John's and Xavier as well as road wins over Butler and Georgetown. Out-of-conference highlights for Creighton include wins over Texas Tech and Arkansas on neutral courts and the low-light was a six game losing streak which included three games in which star big-man, Ryan Kalkbrenner was not available due to injury.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO