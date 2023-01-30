Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
oilcity.news
Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
newslj.com
Moats, Wyo’s media attorney, goes out fighting for the right to know
Bruce Moats’ retirement blows another hole through the fraying fabric of Wyoming journalism. Bruce Moats has been accused of never having met a document that shouldn’t be public or a meeting that shouldn’t be open. “Largely I plead guilty to that, though not totally,” the grayed, wiry...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
70 MPH Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Today
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong winds and blowing snow in southeast Wyoming today [Feb.1]. Winter Weather Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Wednesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 60-70MPH at times will create blowing snow and significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile at times. Know before you go!
newslj.com
Interstate 80 mayhem: Two major pile ups cause extended closure, shelters to open
LARAMIE — The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend. “This has been a much worse winter than years before,” Stephanie Munoz, the...
capcity.news
Black Hills Energy to raise electric service prices for customers in March
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Black Hills Corporation’s electric utility service — Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power, doing business as Black Hills Energy — announced today the approval by the Wyoming Public Service Commission to implement new rates for electric service, effective for customer usage on and after March 1.
Windsor’s Taco Bell Off Main Street Seized and Now Closed
If you're thinking about going to the Windsor Taco Bell to get a Baja Blast and a Crunchwrap, you're going to have to drive a bit further as Windsor's Taco Bell at 101 12th Street has closed. Not only has the Windsor Taco Bell location closed, but it also appears...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/31/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Interstates 80, 25 closed due to crashes, winter conditions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is closed due to crashes and winter conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported at 8:20 a.m. Conditions include 50-plus mph winds that have created “significant blowing and drifting snow, and poor visibility,” the department reported. Whiteout/ground blizzard...
SE Wyoming Can Expect Dangerous Cold, Blowing Snow Into Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about blowing snow and dangerously cold weather into Wednesday, Feb. 1. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are in place across the area this morning! Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the entire area until 9AM. Several locations have reported wind chills below -30F so far today. Avoid being outside with any exposed skin this morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. In addition, strong winds of 50 to 60+MPH in the wind prone areas are producing significant blowing/drifting snow and near ground blizzard conditions. Impacts from blowing snow will continue through tonight and into Wednesday in these areas.
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Heffern; Shockley
Colin Roger Heffern: September 18, 1985 – January 21, 2023. Colin Roger Heffern, 37, unexpectedly left this world in his sleep during the early morning of January 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Colin came into this world on September 18, 1985 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he spent his first seven years and developed a lifelong addiction to bean burritos with green chili. In 1993 Colin and his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Jessup and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools, McCormick Junior High, and Central High School. He loved sports, played soccer, tennis, swimming, and golf at Central, dreamed of designing golf courses, and led the “Scooter Punx”. Colin was an all-State swimmer in the breaststroke. Colin graduated from Central in the spring of 2004 and was voted “most unique” among the boys in that class. He began college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall.
capcity.news
Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announce interactive crime data map
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. have partnered to introduce a new tool that allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive. map of Laramie County. The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
