Virginia basketball coach fired for impersonating 13-year-old in game
A 22-year-old Virginia basketball coach has been fired after being accused of attempting to pass herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game. According to Norfolk’s WAVY TV 10, when one of the members of the Churchland junior varsity girls basketball team in Portsmouth was out of town earlier this month, Arlisha Boykins stepped in and impersonated the absent player in their game against Nansemond River.
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WTKR) - A Virginia high school’s girls basketball season ended early after one of their coaches was caught pretending to be a member of the junior varsity team, the school system says. Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland High School, posed...
Johnston stays perfect, La Salle edges Barrington, and the rest of Tuesday's high school basketball action across RI
Neari Vasquez flipped a shot up into the hoop with two minutes left in the third quarter to break a tie and give Johnston the lead for good as the Panthers took down the Vikings, 57-44, on Tuesday night in Newport. The Vasquez basket started an 18-5 run to close...
Assistant basketball coach, 22, accused of posing as 13-year-old player during game
A 22-year-old assistant coach allegedly impersonated a 13-year-old player on her team in a JV girls basketball game.
Look: Buzzer-beater in eighth overtime ends Maine high school basketball thriller
A back-and-forth Maine high school basketball game was sent to a sixth overtime by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. It took two more extra periods to decide a winner. Greely High School (Cumberland Center, Maine) sophomore forward Kade Ippolito's layup with 0.6 seconds left was the deciding bucket, ...
Gymnastics Records 195.550 at Towson
GW gymnastics built upon its success from its previous competition, posting a new season-high 195.550 at Towson on Wednesday in a second-place finish. The host Tigers recorded a 196.125 at SECU Arena.
