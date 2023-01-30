ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Guardian

Virginia basketball coach fired for impersonating 13-year-old in game

A 22-year-old Virginia basketball coach has been fired after being accused of attempting to pass herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game. According to Norfolk’s WAVY TV 10, when one of the members of the Churchland junior varsity girls basketball team in Portsmouth was out of town earlier this month, Arlisha Boykins stepped in and impersonated the absent player in their game against Nansemond River.
bvmsports.com

Gymnastics Records 195.550 at Towson

GW gymnastics built upon its success from its previous competition, posting a new season-high 195.550 at Towson on Wednesday in a second-place finish. The host Tigers recorded a 196.125 at SECU Arena.
TOWSON, MD

