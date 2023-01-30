Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.40MM shares of Accenture Plc (ACN). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 46.22MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

2 DAYS AGO