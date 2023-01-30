Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Hospitals Paint Bleak Financial Picture
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hospitals, under fire from consumer groups and state lawmakers for their high prices, are fighting back, saying they are still dealing with “staggering” financial strain from the pandemic. Hospitals across the state experienced their most difficult financial year in 2022 since the beginning of...
inkfreenews.com
Education Bills Seeking To Overhaul School Curriculum Advance In Indiana Legislature
INDIANAPOLIS — Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of...
inkfreenews.com
Students Invited To Serve As Pages at Statehouse
ROCHESTER — State Rep. Jack Jordan, R-Bremen, invites local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session. According to Jordan, Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to serve as a page and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court and the House and Senate chambers.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools, OrthoWorx Host Roundtable With Tony Denhart
WARSAW — On Jan. 27, Warsaw Community Schools, in partnership with OrthoWorx, hosted a roundtable with Tony Denhart, the executive vice-president of workforce and talent from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, at Warsaw Community High School. Fourteen students from Warsaw, Wawasee, and Whitko participated in the roundtable discussion, which...
inkfreenews.com
A Letter To State Lawmakers: Pass Bills That Would Aid Rather Than Hinder Our Rural Hospitals
Editor’s Note: Alan Fisher is chief executive officer of Woodlawn Hospital, an independent, critical access hospital with clinics in Akron, Argos and Fulton. Fisher started working in health care while in the military and has spent his life in the industry. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds a Master of Business Administration.
inkfreenews.com
Northern Indiana Streams Stocked With Brown Trout
INDIANAPOLIS — The DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 inches to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
inkfreenews.com
Four Indiana Communities Named ‘Hot Markets’
LAFAYETTE — A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
inkfreenews.com
What About License Plate Readers?
State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.
inkfreenews.com
Parkview Warsaw Center For Healthy Living Offers Check-Up Day Feb. 8
WARSAW — The Parkview Warsaw Center for Healthy Living is hosting a Check-Up Day from 7-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Check-Up Day makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost. The event will take place in the Center for Healthy Living, which is located inside the Parkview Warsaw YMCA at 1305 Mariners Drive.
inkfreenews.com
Public Health Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill earmarking funding for local public health departments advanced through a Senate committee Wednesday, despite the outcry of COVID-19 misinformation and state dictatorship. The bill, which has no price tag yet, moves to Senate Appropriations for further funding discussion. “In one sense, Senate Bill 4 is...
inkfreenews.com
MACOG Receives $500K For Regional Roadway Safety Action Plan
SOUTH BEND — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 communities across the country through the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. There are 10 Indiana recipients including the Michiana Area Council of Governments receiving...
inkfreenews.com
Democrat Charlie Burkley Runs For Nappanee City Council
NAPPANEE — Charles “Charlie” Burkley has filed with the Elkhart County Election Board to be a Democratic candidate for Nappanee City Council, District 3. This is the first time in 10 years a Democrat is running for municipal office in Nappanee, triggering a municipal election in November.
inkfreenews.com
Trine University Announces Leadership Change
ANGOLA — Trine University has named John Shannon president of the Angola-based institution, succeeding Earl Brooks, who is retiring from the post this spring. The university says while Brooks is retiring the presidency, he will start serving in the newly-created role of university chancellor. Shannon, who currently serves as...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1K To Helping Hands
WARSAW — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, under the leadership of President Chris Plack, announced a donation of $1,000 to the Helping Hands program. The Helping Hands program, founded by Jody Claypool, president of JC Innovations LLC, provides support to families in Northern Indiana who face challenges related to the cost of prosthetic devices for children.
inkfreenews.com
IWU Subsidiary Eleven Fifty Academy Names Executive Director
MARION — Indiana Wesleyan University and its National & Global program have appointed long-time business entrepreneur John Qualls as executive director of Eleven Fifty Academy to continue its mission of building a diverse tech talent ecosystem to support Hoosier employers. Previously an executive at Eleven Fifty Academy, Qualls will...
inkfreenews.com
Hearing Loss Linked To Cognitive Decline
ROCHESTER — Recent studies have revealed a strong link between hearing loss and cognitive decline. This link has been found in both older and younger adults, suggesting that hearing loss may be an important risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia. One study found that older adults with hearing...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Tanisha L. Funk, $3,034.62. Helvey & Associates v. Robert Hutcherson, $1,513.83. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Carlos E. Orejuela, $1,312.29. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been...
inkfreenews.com
With $500K Grant, Funding For WLLP Completion Nearly Secure
WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake has nearly all the funding it needs to complete Winona Lake Limitless Park thanks to a $500,000 grant. The town is receiving a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant via the U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service, with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks administering the funding.
inkfreenews.com
CCS’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon Is Feb. 23
WARSAW — Combined Community Services’ Love Thy Neighbor Luncheon is set for Thursday, Feb. 23. People are welcome to learn more about the social services organization and its future plans through the event from noon to 1 p.m. at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. People can celebrate stories of Kosciusko County residents receiving food, warmth, stability and more and meet CCS staff and its board and guests.
inkfreenews.com
Grace College To Host ‘Black Panther’ Panel Discussion
WINONA LAKE — Grace College invites the public to attend its panel discussion entitled, “The Black Panther Franchise: Love, Solidarity, Critique,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Westminster East Banquet Hall. Dr. Jared Burkholder, history and political science program director at Grace will moderate the discussion,...
