Norwalk fundraiser game set for Saturday

NORWALK — As the organizer of the annual fundraiser sponsored by the Norwalk girls’ basketball team, Jen Oakley-Swartz knows how to get the job done.

This year’s charity event is personal for Oakley-Swartz, a longtime assistant coach with the Truckers’ program.

“I’m appreciative of the freedom that (head coach) Brock (Manlet) has given us when it comes to planning these kinds of events,” Oakley-Swartz said. “He has given our players the opportunity to weigh in on what they want these games to look like, and they have really embraced that.”

About a month ago, she sat down with the seniors on the team to talk about the upcoming charity game, which will be played Saturday against Sandusky at Norwalk High School.

When she heard the Lady Truckers’ idea, Oakley-Swartz was stunned.

“The response was an instant and unanimous, ‘we want to do a game for your wife,’” Oakley-Swartz said. “My initial response to that suggestion was speechlessness. I got a bit emotional.”

On Dec. 12, Stacey Oakley-Swartz was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, a common form of breast cancer. Surgery to remove the tumor is set for Feb. 15.

Proceeds from Saturday — which includes t-shirt sales and festivities at the game — will go to The Piggyback Foundation, a local non-profit that helps area patients and families affected by cancer and other life-changing medical issues.

The “Norwalk Athletic Boosters Breast Cancer Awareness Pink-out Game” includes bake-sale items, a beanbag toss and 50/50 raffles.

“Together we fight” pink shirts are being sold online (https://www.payschoolsevents.com/events/details/24877) until 3 p.m. Wednesday. After the deadline to order, a limited number of shirts will be available for purchase at the game. The cost of each shirt includes a $5 donation to The Piggyback Foundation.

“I think the fact that our girls wanted to do a benefit game to honor Stacey says a lot about who they are as people,” Jen said. “They are a tight-knit group that thinks outside of themselves, and they are a bunch of difference-makers.

“They’re willing to sacrifice individually to reach bigger goals as a group, and I think you have really seen that in the success that we have had thus far in our season.”

Jen and Stacey settled on The Piggyback Foundation after the non-profit organization contacted them shortly after Stacey’s diagnosis.

“They said, ‘we are here to help however we can,’” Jen noted.

“And that small gesture was really impactful to us. Piggyback seemed like the perfect choice as the beneficiary for the charity game, because we could shower Stacey with love and support as she heads into treatment, while simultaneously raising funds to help others in our community who are in the same kinds of scenarios as we are,” she added.

“Rallying together for a greater goal, using adversity as an opportunity to move forward in a positive way, helping others — it’s what Stacey is about, and it’s what our players are about. It seemed like the perfect fit.”

For several years, the Truckers have chosen a season theme applicable to both the team and life. This year, the message is “All the Pieces” / #ATP, which reflects the belief that all the parts are necessary for a masterpiece.

“No one is more important than the other, each with their own role, and each needing the others to make it whole,” Jen said. “At the start of our season in November, each of our girls decorated a blank puzzle piece, which we then put all together to make our own team puzzle.

“It turned out really cool, and just like that, the mantra of #ATP and #US was up and running,” she added.

After her diagnosis in mid-December, Stacey wrote her first CaringBridge post using the hashtag #byeMarshal. She named her cancer “Marshal” because she doesn’t like the words “cancer” and “tumor.”

Jen then ordered pink message bracelets to give to family, friends and supporters who are helping them navigate the process.

“For whatever reason, I chose to create a combo bracelet for the #ATP #US of the basketball team, with the #byeMarshal mantra that Stacey came up with after her diagnosis,” Jen said.

Two weeks ago, Stacy had an appointment at Cleveland Clinic prior to the girls’ basketball game that evening. At the imaging department, a nurse opened the door to a waiting area as they walked in.

“And hanging on the wall in front of my face is a Cleveland Clinic flyer full of puzzle pieces that said, ‘you’re a piece of the puzzle,’” Jen said. “I was totally dumbfounded. What are the odds of having #ATP show up in a place we came for #byeMarshal”?

“It’s like the combo bracelets and the collision of basketball and our personal lives were meant to be.”

Saturday’s games begin with the junior varsity playing at 1 p.m. and the varsity game starting about 2:15 p.m.

With a win over the Lady Blue Streaks, the Truckers, at 17-2, can tie the NHS single-season record.

A victory this Saturday would mean that the Feb. 9 regular-season finale with Bellevue would determine who wins the SBC Lake Division championship. One of the Truckers’ two losses this season was to the Lady Red on Jan. 3 at BHS.

"It's such a great thing that our program and community can get involved with," Manlet said. "Not only to support the Piggyback Foundation, but to also help one of our own in Stacey.

"Hopefully we have a great turnaround and are able to raise some money to make a difference."

Jen said the way basketball and the breast-cancer diagnosis have coincided has been uncanny.

“But I don’t believe that is a coincidence,” she said. “I believe that this team and the way that our players and our team has put in the hard work, been selfless, stayed connected to each other, and worked diligently towards the goal has inspired me and Stacey.”

When asked if she hopes those in attendance take away anything from Saturday’s festivities, Jen said realizing that “we are always stronger together” is key.

“We need each other to make the masterpiece, regardless if we are talking about beating cancer or beating an opponent on the basketball floor,” she said. “Our players have embraced that mentality from the start. They have done the hard work, and now they are reaping the benefits.

“And now Stacey and our family are doing the same thing by staying connected to the

friends and family around us. That’s what I hope people take from this event, this season, and this team.

“This basketball season, this team and these girls are truly special. They are what is right

with the world, both on and off the floor. I’m just thankful that Stacey and I get to be a piece of their puzzle.”

-------------------------------------

Want to go?

Who: Sandusky (4-15, 2-9) at Norwalk (17-2, 9-1)

What: Norwalk Athletic Boosters Breast Cancer Awareness Pink-out Game

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Norwalk High School

Note: Proceeds from various bake-sale items and 50/50 tickets go to The PiggybackFoundation