Read full article on original website
Related
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies
Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen. This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
US News and World Report
Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
US News and World Report
Biden Attorney: No Classified Documents Found in Search of Delaware Beach House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department did not find documents with classified markings during a three-and-a-half hour search of President Joe Biden's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, on Wednesday but did take some materials for further review, Biden's attorney said. The morning search by FBI agents appeared to represent an...
US News and World Report
New Mexico Governor Names New Indian Affairs Secretary
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former governor of a New Mexico pueblo has been chosen to be the state's next secretary of Indian Affairs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment Friday of James R. Mountain to lead the department. She highlighted his history as a leader in...
US News and World Report
US Charges 4 Key Suspects in Killing of Haiti’s President
MIAMI (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti's president appeared for the first time in U.S. federal court Wednesday to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution. Haitian-Americans James Solages, Joseph...
US News and World Report
Mayor: Jackson-Ransom, Former Atlanta First Lady, Has Died
ATLANTA (AP) — Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a former first lady of Atlanta and ex-wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson, has died, city leaders said Thursday. Current Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that Jackson-Ransom “was an incredible force of her own.”. “She was a PR wiz and marketing...
US News and World Report
Vermont Sheriff Takes Office While Facing Investigations
The new sheriff in Vermont's Franklin County is taking office while facing two investigations. The new sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County is taking office Wednesday while facing two investigations. Incoming Sheriff John Grismore was fired from a job as a captain in the Franklin County sheriff's department in August...
US News and World Report
FedEx Loses Bid to Undo $366 Million Racial Bias Verdict, Files Appeal
(Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected FedEx Corp's request to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who said the package delivery company fired her after she complained about racial discrimination. FedEx appealed the final judgment entered on Thursday by U.S. District...
US News and World Report
Crowds Decry Gender-Affirming Treatment Ban in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Democrats to Push FTC to Restrict Marketing of Guns to Children
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. Senate Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday directing the Federal Trade Commission to create rules banning the marketing of firearms to children, including the JR-15, which has become a target of gun control advocates. The planned legislation comes roughly a week after Democrats...
Comments / 0