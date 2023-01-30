ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Babe Ruth in Miami Springs

Babe Ruth was perhaps the most famous baseball player of all time. He visited Miami Springs in 1930. The “Sultan of Swat” as he was called is shown here standing on the left Jan 20, 1930 at the Miami Springs Golf Course then called the Miami Country Club.
Love Struck: A Valentine’s Day Raffle

The Pilot Club of Miami is giving you one last chance to enter for a chance to win over $350 worth of gift certificates to local Miami Springs restaurants. And the best part? All proceeds from the raffle will benefit scholarships for members of the Miami Springs Sr. High Anchor service club.
1016 Meadowlark Avenue – 3 Beds – 2.5 Bath

This is a rare opportunity to own a lake home in Miami Springs. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home also features a large indoor laundry room and a 1 car garage. The property itself has 1,984 total sq feet and a 12,750 sq ft lot. Asking $780,000. If you are...
Resident & City Manager Clash Over Tree Removals

Miami Springs resident shares concerns over tree removals without adequate replacements:. I am writing to condemn the continued cutting of trees in our city and the failure to replace them with new trees. This is a serious issue that is already having a negative impact in our city and must be addressed! The city has a responsibility to protect its trees, after all we are a Tree City!
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

