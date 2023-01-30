ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

No evidence to support online rumor about Tyre Nichols

(NewsNation) — There is no evidence to back up internet claims that Tyre Nichols was in a relationship with the ex-partner of former Memphis Police Officer Demetrius Haley, a spokesperson for Nichols’ family’s attorney Tony Romanucci said. It is also unsubstantiated that Nichols was targeted because of...
MEMPHIS, TN
newsnationnow.com

Tyre Nichols funeral: Family and activists call for change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation) — Tyre Nichols was laid to rest Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a deadly beating by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. Nichols, a Black 29-year-old skateboarder and amateur photographer, worked making boxes at FedEx, made friends during morning visits to Starbucks and always greeted his mother and stepfather when he returned home with a sunny, “Hello, parents!”
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy