Your February 2023 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Pisces season is going to be even more romantic than usual, especially on the 19th. Welcome to February 2023, star children. You made it through January, which is no small feat, as the first month of a year is just about always a hectic and stressful one. On top of the typical post-holiday season exhaustion — an emotional hangover, if you will — there is often a lot of pressure to change old habits, make new pledges, and jumpstart your way into the new year.
Here's Your 2023 Horoscope In One Word
ICYMI, here's your 2023 horoscope in one word for the entire year!. Taurus: Happy - Jupiter is in your sign this year which makes things great. Cancer: Next Level - You will level up at work and in personal relationships. Leo: Achievement - The second half of the year will...
Your 2023 Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of January 7, 2023. “I’m homesick all the time,” writes author Sarah Addison Allen. “I just don’t know where home is. There’s this promise of happiness out there. I know it. I even feel it sometimes. But it’s like chasing the moon. Just when I think I have it, it disappears into the horizon.” If you have ever felt pangs like hers, Capricorn, I predict they will fade in 2023. That’s because I expect you will clearly identify the feeling of home you want—and thereby make it possible to find and create the place, the land, and the community where you will experience a resounding peace and stability.
January 29-February 4 Horoscope: Watch For Changes Ahead
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the cosmos...
Daily Horoscope: February 2, 2023
The moon in Cancer squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 3:55 AM, inspiring an expansive, adventurous atmosphere—but be mindful not to overextend yourself. An easygoing, affectionate energy flows as the moon mingles with romantic, creative Venus in Pisces at 7:15 PM. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 9:27 PM, encouraging experimentation.
2023 Valentine's Day Horoscopes
AstroTwins Tali and Ophira Edut, astrologers to the stars and co-authors of “The AstroTwins’ 2023 Horoscope”, joined us to share love predictions for Valentine’s Day. For more horoscopes from Tali and Ophira visit the AstroTwins' website astrostyle.com.
Weekly Horoscope: January 30 - February 5
The sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 9:50 PM on Friday, February 3. How we see the world is changing, quickly and spontaneously. Perspectives are being challenged. Love plant Venus clashes with Mars, the planet of willpower, at 10:28 PM on Saturday, February 4, pushing us to...
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 30, 2023
Last week, Venus grew a fishtail and checked in at the mermaid motel, where she is now exploring the freedoms and limitations of the buoyant world under the sea of love. Things work differently here. Relationships come with a fantastic feeling of floating, and it’s easy to get carried away in a current, hard to get grounded. Where’s your heart?
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
Free Will Astrology (2/1/23)
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): "I want to raise up the magic world all round me and live strongly and quietly there," wrote Aquarian author Virginia Woolf in her diary. What do you think she meant by "raise up the magic world all round me"? More importantly, how would you raise up the magic world around you? Meditate fiercely and generously on that tantalizing project. The coming weeks will be an ideal time to attend to such a wondrous possibility. You now have extra power to conjure up healing, protection, inspiration and mojo for yourself.
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Every Zodiac Sign Is Feeling Powerful, Thanks to the Full Moon
Your horoscope for the week of January 30 to February 5 says things should be pretty chill for most of the week as the universe steers clear from major aspects and transits that might mess with your mojo between Monday and Thursday. Keep your head down and thank your lucky stars for a mostly uneventful work week. However, on Friday, the support-seeking dwarf planet Ceres goes retrograde while partnered with relationship-focused yet sometimes self-absorbed Libra, which can throw us all into “me mode.” Selfishness now leads to an overall imbalance in our personal relationships as focusing on anyone other than yourself...
February 2023's Full Snow Moon Will Affect All Zodiac Signs In New Ways
The dropping temps of February aren’t the only things getting frigid. As Aquarius season continues, there’s a strong desire to maintain boundaries, rules, and structure, while also seeking to innovate and think outside the box. Though this may sound contradictory, Aquarius is a sign known for being a bit unconventional, aiming to push you to think for yourself, without wanting all the attention that can come with it. As the February 2023 full Snow Moon takes place, however, every sign will be eager to be acknowledged and appreciated for what makes them different, instead of feeling the need to fly under the radar.
Capricorn weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for January 8 – 14
DEC 22 - JAN 20. High expectations in love can be so rewarded, so don’t let yourself be talked out of standing by them. Venus is in your values zone, and lines you draw this week can be there for the rest of your life. And part of a...
What Would You Take in the Divorce, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Using astrology, we can get a pretty clear idea of what each sign would take in the divorce. Let’s dive in.
The Feb. 20 Pisces New Moon Is Ideal For Manifesting Your Dream Life
Approximately every month, the new moon kicks off the lunar cycle. In astrology, new moons symbolize beginnings and set the mood for rest, planning, and manifestations. With the moon moving into idealist Pisces, it's a powerful moment to check in on your emotional well-being, dream big, and plant seeds in order to actualize your most romantic fantasies.
Your February 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Follow Your Heart
After a sluggish start to the year, your desire for a fun change of pace and scenery is at an all-time high. Luckily for you, February's cosmic forecast delivers the creative vision and forward movement you need to take the next steps on your journey. With no planets retrograde for the first time since April 2022 and the sun continuing its innovative expedition through future-oriented Aquarius until Feb. 18, expect your youthful passion and purpose for life to slowly reemerge. This is especially true around Feb. 5 when the liberating Leo full moon blazes through the sky.
How Each Zodiac Sign Behaves When They Have Anxiety
(March 21st to April 19th) Aries are the devil’s advocates of the Zodiac, and when they feel anxious, what they want to do is reveal the truth about something. They also thrive on being “correct” all of the time, so when they are uncomfortable, they likely want to make arguments out of anything to prove themselves “right.” Oddly, the way that their anxiety manifests most is by them ramming heads (horns?) with anyone, over anything. Aries deal with their anxiety very aggressively, and can sever relationship ties in the process.
