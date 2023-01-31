Meet the Delco man re-creating Jason Kelce's Mummers hat for a good cause

Meet the Delco man behind Jason Kelce's Mummers suit 01:57

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) -- Who could forget that famous Mummers-inspired hat worn by Jason Kelce after the Eagles ' Super Bowl win in 2018?

The Delaware County man who made the hat is re-creating them for a good cause.

James May is busy sewing an over-the-top white, green and gold hat, which may look familiar to some Eagles fans.

It's a replica of the hat Kelce wore as part of a Mummers suit during a passionate speech he gave during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in 2018.

"The speech with the underdogs, that was a great, great speech," May said.

May, the costume's original designer, is now recreating the victory hat ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Matt Petrillo: "What does it mean to you that this hat is legendary?"

May: "I don't think it really sinks in because I'm not a starstruck person and I just like what I do."

"I'm so excited, I can just cry," Jackie Shonewolf said.

Shonewolf drove nearly 25 miles from Pennsauken, New Jersey, to May's Shop here in Folsom, Delaware County, for her hat.

"Maybe someday Jason Kelce can sign it for me?" Shonewolf said as she began an Eagles chant.

The signature hats cost $75. Every dime of that goes to the nonprofit: Mummers Against Cancer.

"I've been doing Mummers costumes for 52 years," May said. "That's why it means a lot to me because they've done so much for me doing business so to say and this is a kind of nice way to pay back."

May has been working around the clock to fulfill more than 200 requests for the hat.

But his four-person shop is at max capacity and no longer taking requests for the iconic hat.