ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, PA

Meet the Delco man re-creating Jason Kelce's Mummers hat for a good cause

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMcJF_0kWhFKBj00

Meet the Delco man behind Jason Kelce's Mummers suit 01:57

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) -- Who could forget that famous Mummers-inspired hat worn by Jason Kelce after the Eagles ' Super Bowl win in 2018?

The Delaware County man who made the hat is re-creating them for a good cause.

James May is busy sewing an over-the-top white, green and gold hat, which may look familiar to some Eagles fans.

It's a replica of the hat Kelce wore as part of a Mummers suit during a passionate speech he gave during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4biK_0kWhFKBj00

"The speech with the underdogs, that was a great, great speech," May said.

May, the costume's original designer, is now recreating the victory hat ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Matt Petrillo: "What does it mean to you that this hat is legendary?"

May: "I don't think it really sinks in because I'm not a starstruck person and I just like what I do."

"I'm so excited, I can just cry," Jackie Shonewolf said.

Shonewolf drove nearly 25 miles from Pennsauken, New Jersey, to May's Shop here in Folsom, Delaware County, for her hat.

"Maybe someday Jason Kelce can sign it for me?" Shonewolf said as she began an Eagles chant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uY5a_0kWhFKBj00

The signature hats cost $75. Every dime of that goes to the nonprofit: Mummers Against Cancer.

"I've been doing Mummers costumes for 52 years," May said. "That's why it means a lot to me because they've done so much for me doing business so to say and this is a kind of nice way to pay back."

May has been working around the clock to fulfill more than 200 requests for the hat.

But his four-person shop is at max capacity and no longer taking requests for the iconic hat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Delco couple's murder not a random act of violence

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police now say the double homicide of a couple in Chester Heights, Delaware County is not considered a random act of violence.Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead in their home on Highland Drive on Jan. 2. Police say they have obtained new evidence in the case. The search for the killer is ongoing and police are encouraging anyone with information to call them.
CHESTER HEIGHTS, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Life and Style Weekly

Who Is Kylie Kelce? Details on Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Talk about going the extra mile to support your husband. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, plans to travel to Glendale, Arizona, to watch him play in Super Bowl LVII despite being  38 weeks pregnant. Keep reading to learn more about Kylie. Where Is Kylie Kelce From? She's a true Philly girl! Kylie...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

‘I didn’t feel safe’ 49ers captain Fred Warner’s wife reveals she was harassed by Eagles fans claims to ‘never again’ visit Lincoln field

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner, recently shared her experience of attending the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a TikTok video on Wednesday, Sydney recounted her experience of being berated by an intoxicated Eagles fan while she was minding her own business getting something to eat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Jason Kelce’s family may add a Super Bowl baby to the Eagles nest

Super Bowl LVII should be a great game with lots of interesting subplots. The Philadelphia Eagles are facing their old coach, Travis, and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to play in the big game versus one another, and Jason’s wife Kylie is expecting a child. That last part may seem unrelated to the game-day proceedings, but apparently, there’s a real possibility she could give birth right there in State Farm Satdium during the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Is Philly pivoting away from an underdog city?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who could ever forget Eagles center Jason Kelce's passionate speech during the Eagles Super Bowl parade in 2018?Kelce went onto say that Philadelphia was the biggest underdog of them all. We took this to heart. "I think slowly but surely we're developing a self-image of champions," Joel Fish of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology said. Joel Fish is the director of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology. He says it might feel like Philly's attitude and self image is slowly changing. "It's kind of strange," Fish said. "Most professional athletes, 75% of them, prefer to be the underdog." But the fact of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple president falls short on promise to beef up police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's president promised to improve safety in 2021 after the murder of a student near campus. The president pledged to beef up Temple's campus police, but that hasn't happened.Temple's campus safety has shrunk as students continue worrying about crime.Twenty-one-year-old Temple student Samuel Collington was shot and killed near campus in November 2021. His senseless death is still fresh on the minds of many students."I'm a political science student he was in my program, it was very tragic," Rafe Kuhls, a junior at Temple, said. Days after Collington was killed, Temple University President Jason Wingard issued a letter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Looking for Eagles inspired candles? This Bucks County shop has you covered

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) -- Now that the Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl again, have you ever wondered what victory smells like?"I'm getting ready to make another batch of Eagles candles," Amy Johnson said.Johnson is busy making hundreds of Eagles-inspired candles at her shop, the Langhorne Candle Company."This is the wax, it's gonna melt down," Johnson said.The handmade single-wick Eagles candles are dyed green, like the Birds jerseys.And the scent is called "The Smell of Victory.""We're gonna win everything," Johnson said. "We're gonna win the Super Bowl. We're hopeful. We've already gotten this far."So what does victory smell like?...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Local balloon arch company turning Philadelphia green for Super Bowl LVII

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) -- Born ready. That's how the owner of Charming Garlands, a Montgomery County decor company, says she feels heading into Super Bowl LVII, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.In an East Norriton warehouse, there are thousands of balloons. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Charming Garlands made sure they had plenty of green balloons on hand. "We have a ton of green in stock in every shade," Ali Kahan said. "We have more Eagles helmets than you can probably even count. Footballs, you name it. We are ready." Eleven days out from Super Bowl LVII, Kahan is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy