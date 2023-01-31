ECSU to receive $2M to help expand broadband access

Elizabeth City State University will receive more than $2 million through a federal program designed to expand access to broadband service in minority communities.

The award of $2,131,383 to ECSU from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The program is operated by Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is part of the Biden Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

The ECSU “Strengthening Broadband Capacity to Amplify Educational Opportunities and Foster Digital Inclusion in Rural and Underserved Communities” project aims to ensure university students and residents of communities near the campus have the broadband access needed to compete in today’s workforce, Commerce officials said. The project also aims to expand ECSU’s capacity to support both on-campus and remote learners.

Project activities include:

• Expanding the current broadband network at ECSU to bring connectivity to outdoor spaces on campus and areas close to the campus

• Integrating advanced simulation tools supported through high-speed broadband connectivity to expose students to industry-needed technical skills

• Providing broadband access and computing devices to students pursuing field experiences and online courses

• Increasing digital skills and STEM knowledge through specialized K-12 programs

• Developing new or redesigned existing STEM outreach programs

• Conducting information technology professional development for faculty, students, staff and interested persons.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves cited the importance of high-speed internet service in a statement released by the U.S. Commerce Department.

“High-speed internet service is going to create opportunities, increase productivity, and improve lives, particularly in communities that have too often been left behind.” Graves said. “At the Commerce Department, we’re committed to seeing investments from initiatives like the Connecting Minority Communities program create opportunities for good jobs supported by equitable hiring, fair compensation, safe workplaces, and the tools and training needed for long-term success.”

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson echoed that sentiment.

“The internet is essential for access to work, to education, to healthcare, and to justice,” Davidson said. “Our Connecting Minority Communities program is about equipping students and the surrounding communities with the skills, the devices, and the capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy.”

ECSU is one of 12 minority-serving colleges and universities that received a combined $35 million in grants from the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper cited the importance of historically Black colleges and universities to the state’s economy.

“North Carolina has more four-year historically Black colleges and universities than any state in the country and these outstanding educational institutions are preparing the leaders of today and tomorrow,” Cooper said. “High-speed internet is essential, and this funding will help more students learn, work and connect in our increasingly digital society.”

In a statement, ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon expressed gratitude for the funding. Besides helping ECSU to “significantly enhance” its own technology infrastructure” the grant will help ECSU partner with local governments, foundations and others “to directly and positively impact children and families in under-represented and underserved populations,” she said.

“By providing access to high-speed broadband internet, we are closing the gap and opening a gateway of opportunities that will build more socially and economically equitable communities,“ Dixon said.