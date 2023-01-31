ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

ECSU to receive $2M to help expand broadband access

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Elizabeth City State University will receive more than $2 million through a federal program designed to expand access to broadband service in minority communities.

The award of $2,131,383 to ECSU from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The program is operated by Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is part of the Biden Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

The ECSU “Strengthening Broadband Capacity to Amplify Educational Opportunities and Foster Digital Inclusion in Rural and Underserved Communities” project aims to ensure university students and residents of communities near the campus have the broadband access needed to compete in today’s workforce, Commerce officials said. The project also aims to expand ECSU’s capacity to support both on-campus and remote learners.

Project activities include:

• Expanding the current broadband network at ECSU to bring connectivity to outdoor spaces on campus and areas close to the campus

• Integrating advanced simulation tools supported through high-speed broadband connectivity to expose students to industry-needed technical skills

• Providing broadband access and computing devices to students pursuing field experiences and online courses

• Increasing digital skills and STEM knowledge through specialized K-12 programs

• Developing new or redesigned existing STEM outreach programs

• Conducting information technology professional development for faculty, students, staff and interested persons.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves cited the importance of high-speed internet service in a statement released by the U.S. Commerce Department.

“High-speed internet service is going to create opportunities, increase productivity, and improve lives, particularly in communities that have too often been left behind.” Graves said. “At the Commerce Department, we’re committed to seeing investments from initiatives like the Connecting Minority Communities program create opportunities for good jobs supported by equitable hiring, fair compensation, safe workplaces, and the tools and training needed for long-term success.”

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson echoed that sentiment.

“The internet is essential for access to work, to education, to healthcare, and to justice,” Davidson said. “Our Connecting Minority Communities program is about equipping students and the surrounding communities with the skills, the devices, and the capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy.”

ECSU is one of 12 minority-serving colleges and universities that received a combined $35 million in grants from the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper cited the importance of historically Black colleges and universities to the state’s economy.

“North Carolina has more four-year historically Black colleges and universities than any state in the country and these outstanding educational institutions are preparing the leaders of today and tomorrow,” Cooper said. “High-speed internet is essential, and this funding will help more students learn, work and connect in our increasingly digital society.”

In a statement, ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon expressed gratitude for the funding. Besides helping ECSU to “significantly enhance” its own technology infrastructure” the grant will help ECSU partner with local governments, foundations and others “to directly and positively impact children and families in under-represented and underserved populations,” she said.

“By providing access to high-speed broadband internet, we are closing the gap and opening a gateway of opportunities that will build more socially and economically equitable communities,“ Dixon said.

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group is now Outer Banks Health

Reflecting over two decades of purposeful growth and innovation, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group announces that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,”...
DARE COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Galloway: Slave, rebel, abolitionist, and Union spy

Historian and scholar David Cecelski made a special trip to Washington County over the weekend, where he hosted an evening seminar on Abraham H. Galloway, one of North Carolina’s most intriguing, yet little-known historical figures. Born as a slave in 1837 in what is now Southport, Galloway rose above...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect in Washington County murder arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in a murder that happened in Washington County last weekend was captured in Greenville, officials said Tuesday. Raven Williams was captured, arrested and taken into custody late Monday by members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department. She was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy