Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations
"Someday, his kid is going to read about this," said Kutcher. "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."
One Piece Diaries #45: Thriller Bark Arc #3
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
‘Hit Monkey’ Returns!? Hulu Series Renewed For A Second Season
Somehow, Hit-Monkey survived. Deadline reports the animated series has been renewed for a second season. Based on characters created by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić, the series, executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, centers on a Japanese snow monkey who teams up with the ghost of an American assassin to kill their way through the Yakuza underworld after his tribe is slaughtered. The second season will shift locales to San Francisco.
Standing Against The Unforgettable: Reviewing ‘Star Trek’ #4
‘Star Trek’ continues to take the franchise to strange bold new places, paying respect to what came before while charting its own course into the unknown. All the pieces are coming together as the mission of the Theseus gains new clarity, in an excellent very heavy science fiction perfect episode of Trek that is a gorgeous sight to behold.
Previewing Wesley Snipes’ Horror Thriller ‘The Exiled’ #1
“WESLEY SNIPES (producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as “Seven meets Blade Runner.”. The Exiled follows hardboiled detective Niles “Roach” Washington as he pursues a serial killer who is using mysterious, ancient tools to rip the spines from his victims. When forces outside and within the police department attempt to discredit him for his theories, Roach’s instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, Roach wades deeper into the conspiracy and uncovers a secret 5000 years in the making.”
Review: ‘Tim Drake: Robin’ #5 Finds An Archnemesis For Our Hero
Since this series launched, Tim Drake has been plagued by a villain that’s been three steps ahead of him. In Tim Drake: Robin #5, he comes face to face with him, and he’s endangering everything Robin holds dear. Megan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Lee Loughridge, and...
Preview: Nothing As It Seems In ‘Stranger Things– Tales From Hawkins’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Jody Houser, artist Caio Filipe, and colorist Dan Jackson. Hawkins, Indiana–where nothing is as it seems!. On the surface, Hawkins seems like the kind of town where nothing bad could...
Review: New York Burns In ‘Dark Web Finale’
Dark Web comes to a close in a story that may not change much, but also changes everything. Zeb Wells, Adam Kubert, Francesco Mortarino, Scott Hanna, Frank Martin, Guru-eFx, and Joe Caramagna bring this mega-epic to a close. Chasm and Hallow’s Eve have taken control of Limbo, and have used...
Advance Review: Dying To Get Into The Concert In `Killchella’ #2
If you thought Ticketmaster put you through the ringer to get Taylor Swift tickets, imagine having to kill – literally – to get into your next concert. Those are the steps fans – fanatics really – are willing to take so they can be with the legendary singer Topanga Cornell in her famed return concert. Other would-be concert goers have been dropping like flies as the body count rises. It’s quite an affair, set aside in a private facility equipped with an LED ceiling and actual rain pouring down on the attendees.
Previewing ‘Flawed’ #5 From Chuck Brown, Prenzy And Image Comics
“The origins of the Skinwalker serum are revealed, an evil from Relic’s past returns to shatter her world, and Gem and Detective Davis join forces to take down a physically and mentally twisted Higgs.”. Flawed #5 is out now from Image Comics.
Killing Your Love With Science: Reviewing ‘Iron Cat’ TPB
The ‘Iron Cat’ trade paperback showcases once more what an amazing character Felicia Hardy/Black Cat is and why she is one of the best breakout characters of the past few years, now firmly entrenched in the top tiers as a Marvel powerhouse. An energetic, gorgeous, powerful, and fun comic book series that channels all the elements of the previous recent ‘Black Cat’ stories and has a penchant for reminding one of why comic books are such a fantastic medium.
A Wedding Day Wipeout Courtesy Of The Joker – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #4
“TRAINing day! Batman and The Joker’s ability to function as a team is put to the biggest test yet as they are dropped out of the sky and into a moving train! Will their alliance hold together, even if the speeding locomotive does not?. Meanwhile, the Dark Knight has...
Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution’ #1
Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing’s for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we’ll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we’ll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul’s HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!”
The Great Escape: Previewing ‘Almighty’ #1
THE WARNING writer/artist EDWARD LAROCHE returns to comics with a five-issue epic! Max Max: Fury Road-style action combines with the mutated horror of Annihilation in this original sci-fi/fantasy epic for mature readers. The year is 2098 in a Third World America ravaged by economic collapse anarcho-warfare and a mysterious environmental...
Preview: Survival At Stake In ‘Assassin’s Apprentice’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Assassin’s Apprentice #3, dropping next week from writers Jody Houser and Robin Hobb, artist Ryan Kelly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. With Burrich’s harsh lesson still fresh in his mind, Fitz keeps his head down, doing his best to hide the power...
The Joker To The Rescue? Previewing ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing ‘#5
Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. “Knock, knock! Who’s there? That’s what The Joker is trying to find out. But as he closes in on the man he thinks is pretending to be him, Jason Todd is right on his heels. And Jason has got a great joke about a little kid and a crowbar. Maybe you’ve heard it before. It kills.”
See The Dark Lord At His Deadliest In ‘Darth Vader: Black, White & Red’
He’s the greatest villain in science fiction. In April, Darth Vader: Black, White & Red reveals a new side to Darth Vader. The latest in Marvel’s Black, White & Blood line, which has included anti-heroes like Wolverine, Moon Knight, Elektra and Deadpool, this miniseries is the first to head to a Galaxy Far Far Away. It’ll be full of some of Vader’s most brutal and violent battles yet. And maybe if this one is a hit, we’ll get a follow-up with Darth Maul or Kylo Ren.
Advance Review: The Useful Idiot Saves The Day In `Spy Superb’ #2
Spy Superb follows a useful idiot – a spy who doesn’t even realize he’s a spy. But this idiot figures it out and actually thinks he’s good at it. Only a mind like Matt Kindt could come up with a fresh and entertaining take on a familiar story.
David Nakayama Captures The Magic Of Wandavision In New Variant Cover For ‘Scarlet Witch’ #3
Fans can relive Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s captivating saga in Westview in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant cover for Scarlet Witch #3. Drawn by David Nakayama, the piece celebrating Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is the latest in Marvel Comics’ line of MCU Variant Covers that sees some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.
