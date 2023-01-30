ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots sign former All-SEC receiver to reserve/future deal for 2023

By Jordy McElroy
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots have signed former First-Team All-SEC wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to a reserve/future contract. It was a move confirmed by the team on Monday.

Bowden spent most of the 2022 season on the Patriots’ practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster for their Week 9 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2023 season will bring new opportunities for Patriots receivers with Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor both slated to test free agency. It opens the possibility for Bowden and others to land an expanded role on the roster.

With that said, Bowden’s dynamic playmaking abilities at multiple positions might be enough to net him more opportunities alone. He can play receiver, quarterback and running back in the offense.

So the possibilities are endless with a viable offensive play-caller like Bill O’Brien overseeing things. Of course, that’s assuming Bowden makes the necessary adjustments in the offseason to create that sort of trust in the coaching staff to actually put him on the field more often.

