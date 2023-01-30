Read full article on original website
Behavioral health scholarship bill advances
A legislative committee voted unanimously to advance a bill that aims to combat a shortage of behavioral health specialists in the state by funding scholarships for individuals entering the field. House Bill 1044 gives the Department of Health $20 million from the state’s general fund to pay for scholarships promoting...
Supporting South Dakota's foster parents
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Jenn and Pete Eekhoff have been fostering in South Dakota for 12 years. They weigh in on what led them to foster and a bit about the process to become licensed in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of...
Balancing the budget & censuring a senator
On today's In the Moment... Jackie Hendry steps in for Lori Walsh. She looks at how to balance a state government's budget. The answer? With bills, bills and more bills. The 2023 legislative session in South Dakota is about half over. As lawmakers sift through hundreds of bills, a question remains. How will all these proposed programs and grants receive funding? That's a question for the appropriations committees.
Rural juveniles lack justice services
A 2013 overhaul of the criminal justice system relied on community services to keep low-level offenders out of Department of Corrections institutions. Ten years later, the legislature is learning that there aren’t enough community services to make that plan work. Senate Bill 4 is one of the bills designed...
Animals on the move in South Dakota
On today's In the Moment... Between frogs and lions and octopuses, a variety of animals are moving to new homes in South Dakota. Get to know the cricket frog, a relatively new resident in the state. Learn about the health and habits of this little amphibian, as well as other frogs living in your backyard. Herpetologist Jake Kerby, Ph.D., is our guide.
What foster families need in South Dakota
On today's In the Moment... The campaign Stronger Families Together from the South Dakota Department of Social Services has a lofty goal: Recruit 300 new foster families in a year. Jackie Hendry steps in for Lori Walsh and talks with Jenn and Pete Eekhoff, two longtime foster parents. They discuss...
Dakota Life | The Story of Three Toes
One of the biggest names in northwest South Dakota is a grey wolf better known as Three Toes. Watch the full episode of Dakota Life from Buffalo, South Dakota HERE.
Three major South Dakota tax cut proposals are in play
All three House bills that cut certain taxes are now in play. Legislative leaders and the governor say they want to cut some form of taxes at the state level. They all cut somewhere around $100 million dollars, but which tax cut the legislature approves remains to be seen. The...
Game, Fish and Parks announces 2023 small grants program
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has announced $20,000 in funding for the 2023 Small Grants Program. Grants will be awarded for projects focused on education and outreach of wildlife. The Wildlife Diversity Small Grants have funded education and research focused on wildlife in South Dakota since 1997, according to...
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
