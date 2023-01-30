Read full article on original website
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Gun ban fires up lawmakers on House committee, Dem demands show of hands on who's not packing
Members of Congress on the House Natural Resources Committee got into a contentious debate on Wednesday over whether lawmakers should be allowed to carry firearms to committee meetings.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Justice Department Announces New Rule to Address Stabilizing Braces, Accessories Used to Convert Pistols into Short-Barreled Rifles
Today, the Department of Justice announced it has submitted to the Federal Register the “Stabilizing Braces” Final Rule, which makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches, commonly referred to as a short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA). In April 2021, at an event with President Biden, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to address the issue of stabilizing braces.
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
House GOP's Committee Purge Continues as Another Democrat Member Pushed Out
Representative Ilhan Omar became the third Democrat to be stripped of her committee assignment since Republicans took back the House.
Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill
More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
Veterans sue Biden administration over new gun restriction
Military veterans from Texas and Wisconsin filed the first lawsuit against the Biden Administration's new rule that recategorizes up to 40 million pistols with stabilizing braces as 'short-barreled rifles.'
Forgotten words: ‘A well regulated Militia’
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller held (5-4) that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia and to use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. The court majority, along with many members of Congress,…
Minnesota House Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House voted last night (Monday) to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses, rejecting several moves by Republicans to have the licenses look different than standard driver’s licenses. Willmar Representative Dave Baker proposed undocumented immigrants’ licenses be in a vertical format with...
Gun Rights groups vow to fight back as ATF pistol brace rule takes effect
Gun rights groups slammed a Biden administration rule enacted Tuesday that forces gun owners to register stabling braces used for firearms such as pistols.
Federal appeals court strikes down domestic violence gun law
Specifically, the court ruled that the federal law was an “outlier that our ancestors would never have accepted” — borrowing a quote from the Bruen decision.
Democrats voice safety concerns ahead of Biden's State of the Union address
House Democrats are voicing concerns ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, pointing to GOP efforts to scale back several security measures put in place after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
California Democrats aim to protect gun control measures from challenges
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb 1 (Reuters) - California Democrats on Wednesday vowed to enact new legislation aimed at protecting state restrictions on carrying concealed weapons from conservative legal challenges, days after two mass shootings left 18 people dead in the most-populous U.S. state.
Senate Democrats launch Gun Violence Prevention Caucus
A group of Democratic senators have launched a caucus aimed at combating gun violence amid a surge in such crimes in the United States and following a series of several high-profile mass shootings.
New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative and gun-rights groups challenged new federal regulations on pistols with stabilizing braces in court Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings. Two lawsuits were filed in federal court in Texas against the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The cases argue that millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer,” according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of three veterans by the conservative Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. They said in the lawsuit that the new rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives forces owners into “unthinkable choices” of removing the brace, submitting to a national registry or opening themselves up to possible charges.
Court Strikes Down Ban On Gun Ownership For Certain Domestic Violence Offenders
The Supreme Court decision requiring gun laws to be bound by the standards of the 18th century continues to have ramifications.
Judge: Pipeline trespassing case should go to trial
A district court judge has rejected a request to dismiss the trespassing charge against a land surveyor who attempted to evaluate a northwest Iowa property in August for Summit Carbon Solutions, according to court records. A tenant of the property had previously turned away another Summit survey crew in April...
