Dakota Life | The Story of Three Toes
One of the biggest names in northwest South Dakota is a grey wolf better known as Three Toes. Watch the full episode of Dakota Life from Buffalo, South Dakota HERE.
Animals on the move in South Dakota
On today's In the Moment... Between frogs and lions and octopuses, a variety of animals are moving to new homes in South Dakota. Get to know the cricket frog, a relatively new resident in the state. Learn about the health and habits of this little amphibian, as well as other frogs living in your backyard. Herpetologist Jake Kerby, Ph.D., is our guide.
Supporting South Dakota's foster parents
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Jenn and Pete Eekhoff have been fostering in South Dakota for 12 years. They weigh in on what led them to foster and a bit about the process to become licensed in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of...
What foster families need in South Dakota
On today's In the Moment... The campaign Stronger Families Together from the South Dakota Department of Social Services has a lofty goal: Recruit 300 new foster families in a year. Jackie Hendry steps in for Lori Walsh and talks with Jenn and Pete Eekhoff, two longtime foster parents. They discuss...
In The Moment Legislative Coverage
Today on In The Moment, you'll hear the latest 2023 South Dakota legislative coverage. Watch below or on SD.net, YouTube and Facebook.
Behavioral health scholarship bill advances
A legislative committee voted unanimously to advance a bill that aims to combat a shortage of behavioral health specialists in the state by funding scholarships for individuals entering the field. House Bill 1044 gives the Department of Health $20 million from the state’s general fund to pay for scholarships promoting...
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
Balancing the budget & censuring a senator
On today's In the Moment... Jackie Hendry steps in for Lori Walsh. She looks at how to balance a state government's budget. The answer? With bills, bills and more bills. The 2023 legislative session in South Dakota is about half over. As lawmakers sift through hundreds of bills, a question remains. How will all these proposed programs and grants receive funding? That's a question for the appropriations committees.
Rural juveniles lack justice services
A 2013 overhaul of the criminal justice system relied on community services to keep low-level offenders out of Department of Corrections institutions. Ten years later, the legislature is learning that there aren’t enough community services to make that plan work. Senate Bill 4 is one of the bills designed...
