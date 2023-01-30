Read full article on original website
Where You CAN and CAN’T Camp in Idaho
We are looking forward to camping season being back in the gem state. It is certainly planning time now. Here are some places that you may think are ok to camp, that actually are off limits. The Forest Service is doing the best they can and speaking up to remind campers to be respectful and kind to the land. Over the last few years there were issues with trash and waste left at sites and the mistreatment of public lands. (Seriously not cool.)
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives
One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchenware store set to open in downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was 13 will soon become the namesake of a downtown Pocatello hardware, outdoor and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name...
Single People Beware! The Dating Pool in Idaho is Light
Being single and dating can be tough. With so many apps, and dating sites, and today's generation not knowing how to communicate or talk in person, dating might be harder than ever before. Yes, it is easier than ever to find a date, but finding a relationship when you can block or ghost someone, or have it done to you makes it tough. Living in a small town can make it even tougher, with fewer options, and fewer fun things to do on a date. When it comes to being single and dating, which state is the best to live in, which is the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
Report Lists Idaho Among Most Prosperous States In Country
Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
Coyotes Chasing and Even Bitting Skiers in Idaho Has Fish and Game Perplexed
We have some dangerous and deadly animals in Idaho that are worth being frightened of. Here are the deadliest creatures big and little in the gem state... Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone.
Boise River system reservoirs above average
BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst
Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America
There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Weekend Meal Delivery for Seniors to Start Again in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Weekend food deliveries in the Magic Valley will return thanks to a donation from the local hospital and Idaho insurance provide. The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging announced Saturday and Sunday meal deliveries will start again thanks to a donation of $32,760 from St. Luke's Health System and Select Health insurance. The weekend service had to be cut back to five days a week to about 175 in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Fall counties. The Office on Aging had to suspend weekend deliveries in November last year because of budget constraints, costs, and high demand. The donation will allow meals to be delivered on the weekends up to June 30, this year.
3 things to know this morning – February 3, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice.
What to See and What to Skip When Visiting Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California
The popular places as opposed to the best places. I bet you already have some in your mind. Think about these states and what you know about them. Take a guess before you scroll and see if you guess the most overrated places and attractions and the most underrated ones. Check out what places are worth seeing and what is more of a waste of time in Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California.
Why Retiring in Idaho is Better Than Other States in the Country
Most of us work hard every day with the goal of one day being able to retire and enjoy life a little easier without having to get up early every day. You can spend time how you choose, travel, garden, or take up some fun hobby. For some, this is soon, while for others this seems like a dream or way too far away. When it comes to retiring, where do you want to spend it? Many people think of retirement and dream of the beaches in Florida, the year-round warm weather in Arizona, living at a slot machine in Las Vegas, or maybe in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Where is the best state to enjoy retirement and how does Idaho compare?
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023
At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
When it Comes to Booze Some Idaho Neighbors Knock Them Back
A couple of Idaho neighbors appear to be perpetually three sheets to the wind. Does it come as a surprise that one of them is Nevada? If you walk into a casino in that state, there is booze everywhere. Well-lubricated drunks are often more willing to part with their money. I was in a Nevada hotel last summer and the ground floor was nothing but slot machines. There were people at the bar even early in the day and in front of each one of them was a betting terminal. Sober people might have lower risk tolerance.
