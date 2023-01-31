ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonia, PA

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 31, 2023: Aquinas Academy star Vinnie Cugini on verge of breaking WPIAL scoring record

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HfrB_0kWhBbr800
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Aquinas Academy’s Vincent Cugini scores between Leechburg’s Jaden Floyd and Braylan Lovelace on Dec.13, 2022.

We could be closing out the month of January with a little history Tuesday.

It might turn out to be a record-setting day in the neighborhood when Aquinas Academy (3-2, 14-2) visits Neighborhood Academy (3-3, 12-4) in a Section 3-A boys basketball tilt.

All eyes will be on Crusaders senior Vinnie Cugini as he tries to become the all-time scoring leader in the WPIAL.

Cugini needs 31 points to break the record held by new WPIAL Hall of Famer Tom Pipkins of Valley, who has had the record for 31 years with 2,838 points.

For most players, 31 points in a game might be a tall task. However the 6-foot-2 guard averages over 45 points per game and has led the district in scoring in each of his first three years.

In his most recent outing Friday, Cugini scored 57 points as the Crusaders lost to Summit Academy, 89-83.

This is also a key game in the section as Aquinas leads both Neighborhood and Summit by only a half-game in the chase for second place behind top-ranked Imani Christian.

The Crusaders beat the Bulldogs, 81-77, in the first meeting Jan. 6.

You can watch the game on Trib HSSN starting at 5 p.m.

Free 4 all

There are two games set for Tuesday that will either bring some classification to their respective section title chases or further muddy the waters with the likelihood of two or possibly three teams sharing the section crown becoming more of a reality.

In Section 4-5A, a Mars thriller over North Hills last week now has three teams separated by only one game.

North Hills (14-4) remains in first place with a 5-1 section record, one game ahead of both Moon (9-6) and Mars (12-5), both who are 4-2 in section play.

On Tuesday, the Indians host the Tigers while the Fightin’ Planets visit West Allegheny (1-5, 8-10).

In Section 4-4A, defending champion Quaker Valley (10-5) is tied for first place with South Allegheny (14-2) with 5-1 section marks, one game ahead of a West Mifflin (9-7) team that has won four of their six section games.

This is a big week for the Titan. On Tuesday, the visit the Quakers, then on Friday, they host the Gladiators.

Be my Valentine

Fresh off scoring 63 points in a victory over Brentwood on Friday, senior Makhai Valentine leads Steel Valley (9-9) into a Section 2-3A showdown against defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3) on Tuesday.

The visiting Chargers are 7-1 in the section and a half-game in front of the Ironmen, who are 7-2 in section play.

Steel Valley has won three straight and five of its last six since losing 71-66 to OLSH on Jan. 6.

The 63 points scored by Valentine is tied for the third-most points in a game in WPIAL boys basketball history.

Tuesday girls hoops

There are only five WPIAL section girls basketball games Tuesday, but three of them have playoff ramifications.

In Section 1-5A, four teams are separated by only one game in the chase for third and fourth place.

Plum is in third place (5-4, 11-7) trailing first-place Indiana (8-0, 12-6) and second-place Woodland Hills (6-2, 9-9).

Penn Hills (4-5, 7-9) and Franklin Regional (4-5, 6-11) are tied for fourth place, a half-game ahead of Kiski Area (3-5, 6-11).

On Tuesday, Franklin Regional visits Kiski Area while Penn Hills hosts Woodland Hills.

Also on Tuesday, next-door neighbors go at it when Keystone Oaks (12-6) goes across the street to battle Seton LaSalle (11-6).

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 and in third place, one game ahead of the Rebels at 3-3 in Section 2-3A.

Tags: Aquinas Academy

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini breaks WPIAL basketball all-time scoring record

There’s a new all-time leading scorer in WPIAL basketball history, but the newly crowned record holder had a somewhat subdued celebration. Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini broke the WPIAL record with a 33-point effort Tuesday night, bettering a mark that had stood for 30 years, but was slightly disappointed the achievement came in a 68-62 section loss at Neighborhood Academy.
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: 7 teams punch playoff tickets

Seven Westmoreland County teams have secured WPIAL playoffs spots with just more than a week remaining in the regular season. Norwin clinched a berth in Class 6A, and Penn-Trafford wrapped up a a spot in Class 5A. Belle Vernon (4A), Greensburg Salem (4A), Yough (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A), and Monessen (A) also are postseason bound.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
NEW CASTLE, PA
wtaj.com

Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt coach Jeff Capel focused on now, not the future

The first words that came from Jeff Capel’s mouth were about the game, not the victory. “What a great, hard-fought college basketball game,” he said after Pitt’s impressive 65-64 victory Wednesday night at North Carolina’s Dean Dome. “Guys stepped up and made some big-time plays on both sides.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Tribune-Review

Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley Academy open house highlights new spaces to learn and play

Sewickley Academy officials spotlighted several renovated and redesigned spaces as part of an open house for alumni, parents and guests. Spaces included four computer science rooms in the Oliver Building, a new middle school/high school cafeteria and admissions suite in the School Center, and a brand new health and wellness facility called the Panthers Performance Center.
SEWICKLEY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh’s Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor celebrates its 1923 founding

Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is marking the 100th year of its founding. And it’s also no longer for sale. “Klavon’s is a piece of Pittsburgh history, and I feel like not enough people know about it,” said Desiree Hanchar, of Fox Chapel, who owns the shop with husband Jacob. “The inside captures an old-school looking shop. Ice cream is something pretty much everyone loves, even in the winter.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy